Patriots suspend cornerback Jack Jones and punter Jake Bailey

BUFFALO — The Patriots suspended cornerback Jack Jones and punter Jake Bailey, according to the NFL transaction wire. Both players were on injured reserve before getting moved to the league’s reserve/suspended list Friday. The details of the suspensions are unknown.

Jones (knee) hasn’t played since Week 14 against Arizona, while Bailey (back) hasn’t played since Week 9 against Indianapolis.

”I’m aware of the situation involving my client Jack Jones,” agent Jamal Tooson said in a statement to NFL Network. “Jack is focused on getting back to help the Patriots as soon as possible. Regarding the suspension, it appears to be a miscommunication regarding Jack’s rehab process. I’m hopeful we’ll reach an amicable resolution for both Jack and the Patriots.”