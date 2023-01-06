fb-pixel Skip to main content
PRIDE 5, WHALE 2

Pride burst past Whale with a big second period and even bigger effort in net from Corinne Schroeder

By Staff reportUpdated January 6, 2023, 35 minutes ago
Taylor Wenczkowski (right) scored the first of the Pride's three goals in the second period Friday night against the Whale.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

A three-goal second period and a strong effort in net from Corinne Schroeder led the Boston Pride to a 5-2 win over the Connecticut Whale on Friday night in Simsbury, Conn.

Taylor Wenczkowski, Elizabeth Giguere, and Jillian Dempsey scored goals within a span of four minutes, 23 seconds of the second, with Loren Gobel assisting on two of the three tallies. Christina Putigna opened the scoring in the first period and Gobel ended it with an empty-netter, the lone tally of the third.

Schroeder made 38 saves, allowing just the two goals in the latter stages of the second period.

With the road win, the Pride (8-2-0) kept pace with the Toronto Six atop the Premier Hockey Federation standings with 22 points. After a nearly three-week break in the PHF schedule, the Pride will play on back-to-back nights, as they travel to East Rutherford, N.J., for a Saturday night matchup with the Metropolitan Riveters.

Advertisement

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video