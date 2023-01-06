Pride burst past Whale with a big second period and even bigger effort in net from Corinne Schroeder

A three-goal second period and a strong effort in net from Corinne Schroeder led the Boston Pride to a 5-2 win over the Connecticut Whale on Friday night in Simsbury, Conn.

Taylor Wenczkowski, Elizabeth Giguere, and Jillian Dempsey scored goals within a span of four minutes, 23 seconds of the second, with Loren Gobel assisting on two of the three tallies. Christina Putigna opened the scoring in the first period and Gobel ended it with an empty-netter, the lone tally of the third.