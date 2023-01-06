Pride burst past Whale with a big second period and even bigger effort in net from Corinne Schroeder

A three-goal second period and a strong effort in net from Corinne Schroeder led the Boston Pride to a 5-2 win over the Connecticut Whale on Friday night in Simsbury, Conn.
Taylor Wenczkowski, Elizabeth Giguere, and Jillian Dempsey scored goals within a span of four minutes, 23 seconds of the second, with Loren Gobel assisting on two of the three tallies. Christina Putigna opened the scoring in the first period and Gobel ended it with an empty-netter, the lone tally of the third.
Schroeder made 38 saves, allowing just the two goals in the latter stages of the second period.
With the road win, the Pride (8-2-0) kept pace with the Toronto Six atop the Premier Hockey Federation standings with 22 points. After a nearly three-week break in the PHF schedule, the Pride will play on back-to-back nights, as they travel to East Rutherford, N.J., for a Saturday night matchup with the Metropolitan Riveters.
