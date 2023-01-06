Red Sox’ deal with Justin Turner becomes official at $8.3 million for 2023

He has an $8.3 million salary with up to $1 million in bonuses. The option is for $13.4 million with a $6.7 million buyout.

Turner, 38, agreed to a one-year contract last month with a player option for 2024.

The Red Sox on Friday made official their deal with veteran infielder Justin Turner.

Turner hit .278 with 13 home runs, 81 RBIs, and a .788 OPS in 128 games for the Dodgers last season as a third baseman and designated hitter.

A two-time All-Star, Turner also has experience at second base, shortstop, and first base in his career but has played primarily third base since 2015 with only occasional innings at other spots.

Lefthanded reliever Darwinzon Hernandez was designated for assignment to make room for Turner on the 40-man roster.

Hernandez, 26, was once a bright prospect but appeared in only seven major league games last season and allowed 16 earned runs on 14 hits and 8 walks over 6⅔ innings.

