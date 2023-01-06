Sixth-ranked St. Mary’s girls’ basketball avenges early-season loss to No. 5 Cathedral

Friday night, in a 52-33 home win against fifth-ranked Cathedral, the No. 6 Spartans used their supporting cast plus some lockdown defense to stabilize a rocky first half and avenge its only loss of the season.

LYNN — The St. Mary’s girls’ basketball team knows what it has in its star senior trio of Yirsy Queliz, Niya Morgen and Kellyn Preira.

St. Mary's guard Yisry Queliz (left) dribble-drives past Cathedral's Keyona Raines (right) during Friday night's matchup of top 10 teams in Lynn, Mass. The sixth-ranked Spartans (9-1) defeated the fifth-ranked Panthers (7-2), 52-33.

“The best thing that happened to us is what happened to us three weeks ago at Cathedral,” said St. Mary’s coach Jeff Newhall. “It just showed us, we can’t just show up and win. We’ve got to work.”

The Spartans (9-1) lost a 55-53 showdown at the buzzer to Cathedral (7-2) on Dec. 14, and the first half of Friday’s Catholic Central League matchup appeared headed for a similar fate. Preira picked up two early fouls and had to hit the bench; Queliz and Bella Owumi replaced her there with three fouls apiece in the second quarter.

Still, St. Mary’s entered the break with a 19-16 advantage thanks to a breakout game from sophomore center Reese Matela. The Swampscott resident finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds, stabilizing her team as it struggled on the glass.

“I think I proved to myself that I can play in these close games,” Matela said. “I think it definitely brought up my confidence.”

When the Panthers took a 21-19 lead in the third quarter, St. Mary’s had enough, and kicked off an 18-0 run that slammed the door shut. Preira, a Monmouth commit from Peabody, was heavily involved on both ends and finished with 16 points and three blocks.

“We knew that we just had to play more as a team and learn from our mistakes last time,” Preira said.

Owumi, an eighth-grade wing from Lynn, joined her in anchoring the defense by routinely guarding Cathedral’s point-of-attack players. Sophomore Hijjah Allen finished with 15 points for the Panthers but found easy shots hard to come by with Owumi and Preira swarming around the court.

“We’re very similar, so I feel like we can work off each other in practice too,” Preira said. “Even in a game, if she makes a foul that wasn’t the smartest, I’ll talk to her, and she just knows that she can listen to her seniors.”

Newhall was pleased to see his squad’s defense take a leap forward even as the scoring sputtered early. Since losing to Cathedral, St. Mary’s practices have felt more productive, and Newhall called Friday’s matchup a measuring-stick game.

“We’ve been talking about it all week; we’ve had seven days to prepare. ‘You guys claim you’re upset that they knocked you off . .. You have all these reasons,’” he said of his team. “If you’re that mad, we’re going to find out on Friday.”