Springfield Central quarterback William Watson III named state’s Gatorade Football Player of the Year

“Pop Watson is an absolute nightmare to defend,” said Minnechaug coach Will Nickerson. “He’s the ultimate competitor and leader. He has the combination of arm strength, breakaway speed, power, agility and vision that is unmatched in Massachusetts at the quarterback position.”

A dynamic dual-threat signal caller, Watson passed for 2,338 yards with 17 touchdowns and added 928 rushing yards and 22 more scores on the ground in leading a high-flying Springfield Central offense to a Division 1 Super Bowl appearance.

Springfield Central record-setting quarterback William “Pop” Watson III capped his standout high school career Friday by receiving the state’s highest individual honor, the Gatorade Massachusetts Football Player of the Year award.

The four-year starter under the tutelage of his father, Will Watson II, finished his career with 7,372 passing yards, 2,019 rushing yards, and 113 total touchdowns.

Watson won a pair of Super Bowl titles with the Eagles, first breaking onto the scene as a freshman in 2019 with a D3 championship over Duxbury. Then as a junior, he led Springfield Central to the D1 crown with a 22-15 win over Central Catholic.

This fall, the 6-foot, 182-pound Watson guided Springfield Central to an average of 52 points per game and an undefeated record during in state-competition. But Watson’s quest for a third state title fell short when the Eagles were shut out, 13-0, to St. John’s Prep in the Division 1 Super Bowl.

“It’s been one hell of a journey,” Watson said after the defeat. “Stuff like this, you can only think of. We came [to Gillette], we conquered twice. I really wanted that third one, but it’s football.”

Watson decommitted from Nebraska on Dec. 11 after the school fired Scott Frost and hired Matt Rhule. The three-star recruit then signed with Virginia Tech on Dec. 21.

A selection for the 2023 U.S. Army All-American Bowl, Watson is the first Springfield Central athlete to capture Gatorade Player of the Year honors for football.

