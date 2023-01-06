Will the 29-point win at Dallas mark a return to November, when the Celtics were ‘the best version of ourselves,’ or will there be slippage in San Antonio?

What was impressive about the Dallas win is that the Celtics persevered early when their efforts to tightly defend Luka Doncic and jump out to an early lead were stymied. Instead, they sustained the effort and intensity, started making shots and pulled away in the second period.

Thursday’s 124-95 win over the Dallas Mavericks was perhaps the most important victory of the season because the Celtics were desperate to end a trend of lackadaisical performances and lackluster starts that led to their December decline.

SAN ANTONIO — Now that the Celtics have shown they’re capable of the types of performances that were commonplace in November, the question is whether complacency will set in again.

And while the Celtics looked like the best team in the NBA with a 29-point win over a team on a seven-game losing streak, it does not mean they are necessarily the best team in the NBA. That will require more consistency.

Talent isn’t the issue. Focus has been the issue.

“I think you want to enjoy the fact that we played well, we did a lot of good things, but at the same time, we have to develop good habits,” said Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla. “When we are at our best, we play really good basketball on both ends of the floor with high effort for a really long time. Then we go through a couple of games where we lose that. What I love about tonight is that we did bounce back, but can we do it over and over again until we develop those great habits.”

Saturday’s road trip finale at San Antonio is the trickiest game of this swing because the Spurs are struggling, young and unpredictable, and so are the Celtics. They have struggled in these situations in the past, but they have shown that they can maintain focus for long stretches as they did in the first 25 games.

“It’s easy to bring it against guys like Luka [Doncic] when it’s a nationally-televised game like [Thursday],” said guard Malcolm Brogdon. “We have to [have the same intensity] against San Antonio.”

A loss Saturday takes away all the momentum generated by Thursday’s win in Dallas and the same is just as important as Thursday even though it’s a late afternoon game against a team headed for the lottery. How the Celtics come out will show the maturity of this team.

The Celtics are filled with veterans, players who have been through the proverbial wars, and the best way to escape ruts is to change the behavior that caused them. The Celtics made those changes Thursday.

There was a more balanced approach against the Mavericks. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum received help. And they appear open to defer the scoring responsibility, gladly, if it results in victories. Tatum finished with his second career triple-double with 29 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists.

The Celtics are a better team when Tatum is a more willing passer and those passes result in made shots. It’s natural for Tatum and Brown to lose confidence in their passing when their teammates are hitting their open shots. Earlier in the season, the supporting cast was borderline brilliant. Since December, they have declined.

“That’s kind of what we are; that’s when we’re at our best, we have that balanced attack,” Mazzulla said. “Our bench guys are playing with confidence and poise and aggression on both ends of the floor. It goes back to when we’ve seen the best version of ourselves. We’ve done it for a good amount of time. Can we continue to do it over and over again?”

Mazzulla said the key to offensive success is hunting for great shots over good shots. The Celtics rarely attempt questionable shots but there is the propensity to take the first open 3-pointer when a better one in rhythm may be available.

On Thursday, the Celtics whipped the ball around the perimeter and sought out the right shots, sometimes even overpassing. That’s when they are at their best.

“Half our shots [Thursday] were threes, which I love,” Mazzulla said. “And they weren’t one pass or one drive. You have to find that balance because I want our guys to shoot and have confidence. But there is something to the effect of getting multiple drives because it moves the defense and wears them down a little bit.”

Mazzulla also challenged guard Marcus Smart to play with more passion. Smart is coming off a $35,000 fine for his comments and actions against official Mark Lindsay in the third quarter of the 150-117 loss at Oklahoma City. But he could focus that passion more productively, moving the ball, attacking the rim and playing strong defense.

“He called me out, [saying] when I’m locked in and playing like that, it makes this team better,” Smart said. “And he’s right. I have to play with more energy and more passion and get back to playing the way I know how to play basketball and not really focusing on the things I can’t control. I’ve been doing really good at that and I’m human and it slipped up Tuesday night. We’re proud of Joe and I’m proud of him for [challenging me].”

