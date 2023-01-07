Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Berkshire County: A horned grebe at Cheshire Reservoir, two snow geese at Baldwin Hill Road in Egremont, a bohemian waxwing at the Hillside Cemetery in North Adams, four white-crowned sparrows at Howden Farm in Sheffield, 100 red-winged blackbirds in Great Barrington, 12 red crossbills in Egremont and 17 more in South Egremont, 30 evening grosbeaks in the Savoy Mountain State Forest and 58 more grosbeaks in Savoy.

Among last week’s most notable sightings were a continuing Northern lapwing in Ipswich, a Smith’s longspur in Hadley, tufted ducks in Mashpee and Nantucket, eared grebes in Marblehead and Gloucester, greater white-fronted geese in Ipswich, Lancaster, and Plymouth, a MacGillivray’s warbler in Boston, a Western tanager in Barnstable and a painted bunting in Orleans, according to the Mass Audubon.

Bristol County: Five Northern shovelers at Buttonwood Park and nine Wilson’s snipes on Shaw Road in Fairhaven.

Cape Cod: A continuing Western grebe at Attaquin Park, a tufted duck at Hinckley’s Pond in Harwich, a “very late” least sandpiper at Monomoy Island and a “similarly late” semipalmated plover at the Eugenia Fortes Beach. Six wintering long-billed dowitchers in the Centerville River, four pomarine jaegers at Skaket Beach, a Western tanager at a feeder in West Barnstable, a painted bunting at a feeder in Orleans, single snowy egrets at Seagull Beach and West Dennis Beach, a great egret at Wood Neck Beach, single black-headed gulls at Eugenia Fortes Beach and Craigville Beach and a short-eared owl at Nauset Beach.

Essex County: A continuing Northern lapwing has been “thrilling birders for nearly two weeks in the fields off Argilla Road in Ipswich,” according to the Mass Audubon. A greater white-fronted goose on the grounds of the Ipswich power & light facility, three cackling geese at Putnamville Reservoir, three canvasbacks at Wenham Lake and two more at Haggetts Pond in Andover, single eared grebes in Marblehead and another at Niles Beach, a continuing red-headed woodpecker at Appleton Farms in Ipswich, and 18 red crossbills on Plum Island.

Franklin County: A yellow-bellied sapsucker and two white-crowned sparrows in Sunderland and four horned grebes at Quabbin Reservoir.

Hampden County: Two gadwalls at the Longmeadow Flats, a ruby-crowned kinglet in Springfield and a hermit thrush, a gray catbird and a yellow-bellied sapsucker in Westfield.

Hampshire County: A continuing Smith’s longspur at the Honey Pot Road in Hadley, a snow goose at the University of Massachusetts Amherst campus pond, a redhead at South Hadley’s Canal Park and a red-necked grebe in Belchertown.

Martha’s Vineyard: A great egret in Edgartown, two common ravens at Oak Bluffs, a tree swallow in Chilmark and a brown thrasher at Chappaquiddick.

Middlesex County: Two redheads at the Fresh Pond Reservation in Cambridge, fox sparrows at the Great Meadows National Wildlife Refuge, Mount Auburn Cemetery, and Dunback Meadow, four gadwalls the Great Meadows National Wildlife Refuge, 11 Northern pintails in Sudbury, a flock of 210 common grackles in Lincoln and four rusty blackbirds at Horn Pond.

Nantucket: A tufted duck near the Massasoit Bridge, a dark-eyed junco and a clay-colored sparrow at Low Beach, 36 red crossbills along Milestone Road and the Sconset bike path, a great egret and a king eider.

Norfolk County: An Eurasian wigeon and a snowy egret at Passanageset Park, a “late” osprey at Longfellow Pond, a glaucous gull and an Iceland gull at Lake Massapoag and 12 rusty blackbirds at the Farnham-Connolly State Park, according to the Mass Audubon.

Plymouth County: Single greater white-fronted geese at the Eel River Preserve in Plymouth and another at Hedges Pond in Plymouth, a cackling goose at the Great Hill Dairy farm in Marion, a king eider at the Scituate Lighthouse, four black vultures in Lakeville and a clay-colored sparrow at Indian Brook Beach in Plymouth.

Suffolk County: Four redheads at the Chestnut Hill Reservation and a continuing MacGillivray’s warbler at the McLaughlin Woods near Mission Hill.

Worcester County: A greater white-fronted goose and two sandhill cranes at the Dexter Drumlin reservation in Lancaster, four redheads at Lake Quinsigamond and an Iceland gull in Sterling.

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.

Isabela Rocha can be reached at isabela.rocha@globe.com.