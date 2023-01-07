Cohasset fire at missing woman’s former property not suspicious, investigators say

Quigley has said Walshe has not been in touch with any family, friends, or co-workers, and has not used her cellphone since Sunday.

Walshe, a married mother of three, was last seen by a family member about 4 a.m. on Jan. 1, when she was expected to take a rideshare to Logan International Airport for a flight to Washington, D.C. for a work trip. But it has not been determined whether a rideshare picked her up, Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley said on Friday.

A two-alarm fire that broke out Friday at a missing Cohasset woman’s former property was not suspicious fire officials said Saturday morning, as authorities resumed their search for 39-year-old Ana Walshe.

Missing woman Ana Walshe.

During the search Friday, a two-alarm fire broke out at Walshe’s former property at 725 Jerusalem Road. But investigators determined that the blaze was not suspicious, according to Jake Wark, a spokesman for the state Department of Fire Services.

The fire originated in the area of damaged piping connected to a natural gas fireplace insert, Wark said in an e-mail Saturday.

Walshe bought the property for $800,000 in 2020 and sold it for $1.385 million in March 2022, according to officials and state records.

David Traub, a spokesman for Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey, said the investigation remains a missing person case Saturday.

Cohasset police said in a Twitter post Saturday morning that they were being assisted by the Massachusetts State Police, and were using police K-9s in the search.

They asked people with any information to contact them at tips@cohassetpolice.com.

The FBI is also assisting in the search, officials have said.

On Friday, investigators with dogs searched the Walshe family home in the 500 block of Chief Justice Cushing Highway, which is Route 3A in Cohasset, along with several nearby properties.

They also began a search starting from the parking lot of a Stop & Shop store that is also on Route 3A.

David Procopio, a State Police spokesman, said investigators are working in the same general area Saturday.

Police have also searched a home owned by the Walshe family in Washington D.C. without success, Quigley said.

Walshe is a regional general manager for Tishman Speyer, a property management and real estate brokerage, according to her LinkedIn profile. The company has said it is cooperating in the search for Walshe.

Walshe is a native of Serbia, and a friend told the Globe she is a devoted mother and wife who would work 50 to 60 hours a week who prioritized time with her family.

Walshe’s husband, Brian R. Walshe, has cooperated with police during the search. He was asleep when Walshe left for her trip Sunday, Quigley said.

Last year, Brian Walshe pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston to scamming a buyer in Los Angeles into purchasing a pair of fake Andy Warhol paintings for $80,000. He is awaiting sentencing, according to court records.

Quigley has said that Walshe’s disappearance and her husband’s criminal case “seem to be two very separate things.”

Walshe praised her husband in a June 2022 letter to the court, calling him a wonderful stay-at-home father.

“We are all looking forward to the new chapter of his life,” she wrote.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.