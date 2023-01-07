Hardwick residents vote Saturday on developer’s push to build horserace track in town

In the first 90 minutes of balloting, close to 400 voters had gone to the polls, about 20 percent of the town’s electorate, said Hardwick Town Clerk Ryan J. Witkos. The town has 1,998 registered voters, he said.

Polls at Hardwick Elementary School opened at noon for voters to cast ballots in the special election to decide whether to let a development group known as the Commonwealth Equine and Agricultural Center build the racetrack on Great Meadowbrook Farm, a 360-acre site. Voting ends at 7 p.m.

Voting began Saturday afternoon in the Central Massachusetts town of Hardwick, where developers want to build a $20 million horse-racing facility that would pave the way for them to seek a license for a sports betting business.

“It’s been extremely busy,” Witkos said.

Developer Richard T. Fields, who invested in Suffolk Downs and co-developed the Seminole Hard Rock Casinos in Florida more than two decades ago, leads the business team in Hardwick with partners who include Medfield horse breeders Armand Janjigian and Robin Kalaidjian.

If the developers secure local approval to build the facility, they have already informed state gaming regulators that they intend to seek a sports betting license. Such a license would authorize the business to offer year-round online bets and in-person wagers on race days.

But opponents have a sizable foothold in Hardwick and that’s what triggered Saturday’s referendum vote. After the Board of Selectmen voted 2-1 to let the developers proceed with the project, opponents gathered enough signatures from voters to put the plan to a town-wide election.

Cara Wilczynski, a Hardwick resident who organized the petition to bring the proposal to the town’s voters, said about 50 to 60 opponents of the plan gathered near the polling site Saturday to encourage voters to defeat it.

The site proposed for the track is state-protected farmland, Wilczynski said, and using it for gambling operations would set a bad precedent. She said the developers have sought to highlight plans for an equine center even though they have indicated they won’t pursue the development if they can’t secure licenses for gambling operations.

“The proposal itself is a lot of smoke and mirrors,” Wilczynski said.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has paused proceedings on the developers’ request to conduct live racing at the Hardwick site pending the outcome of Saturday’s balloting.

Supporters cite the $500,000 that would go annually to the town budget and dozens of new jobs. There would be a single two-day race weekend this year, in September, and in 2024 and 2025, with two weekends in 2026 and in 2027.

Project attorney John Stefanini has told the Globe the proposal is an opportunity to “preserve the farm and simultaneously provide jobs and revenue that the community very much wants.”

There has been no live thoroughbred horse racing in Massachusetts since 2019 when the final races were held at Suffolk Downs, which straddles East Boston and Revere. Simulcast horse racing continues at Suffolk Downs, which was sold to developers who are constructing housing, offices, and retail space on the site.

The developers who are proposing to build the Hardwick track have told state gambling regulators that they also intend to offer simulcasting if they are granted a racing license.

The state’s sole horse racetrack is in Plainville, where standardbreds pull carts on a site that includes a slots parlor.

Jon Chesto of the Globe staff contributed to this report.





Laura Crimaldi can be reached at laura.crimaldi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @lauracrimaldi.