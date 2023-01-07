N.H. authorities release name of officers involved in shooting that left teen dead

Police identified the teen as Mischa Fay, 17, who was armed with a knife at the time of the incident, according to a previous statement.

Officer Nathan Ayotte used his electronic taser and Sergeant Douglas Wall fired his gun at the scene, the office of Attorney General John M. Formella said in a statement.

The New Hampshire Attorney General on Saturday released the identities of two officers involved in a New Year’s Day shooting at a home in Gilford that resulted in the death of a teenager.

Around 9:52 p.m., Gilford police officers responded to a 911 call that reported an armed resident at 5 Varney Point Road. The resident was later identified as Fay.

Advertisement

After the encounter with police, Fay was pronounced dead at a local hospital, according to a previous statement.

Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jennie V. Duval determined the cause of death was “a single gunshot wound to the chest, and the manner of death was homicide,” the statement said.

Gilford Chief of Police Kristian Kelley said Monday that both officers were on paid leave,

Senior Assistant Attorney General Benjamin J. Agati said in an e-mail to the Globe that other people were at the scene when the officers arrived, but no one else was injured.

Police is still investigating “the exact circumstances surrounding the incident,” the statement said.

The attorney general’s office said it will report on “whether Sergeant Wall’s use of deadly force was justified” once the investigation is completed.





Isabela Rocha can be reached at isabela.rocha@globe.com.