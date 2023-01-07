Serious motorcycle crash closes 3 lanes of I-95 in Canton

The crash near University Avenue has closed three lanes of the highway, MassDOT said on Twitter shortly before 7 p.m.

A person suffered life-threatening injuries after they were involved in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 95 north in Canton Saturday evening, officials said.

State Troopers from the Framingham barracks have responded to the crash scene, a State Police spokesman said in an e-mail.

“Three left lanes of traffic are currently closed due to the crash and traffic is impacted,” the e-mail said.

No further information was available.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Advertisement

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.