Teen killed in crash in Merrimack, N.H.

Xander Venedam, 18, was in the passenger seat of the 2018 Jeep Compass that was driven by Desiree Venedam, 43, also of Merrimack, police said in a statement.

A Merrimack, N.H. teenager died Friday evening after the Jeep he was riding in was struck head-on by a minivan that crossed over the center line on Continental Boulevard, according to police.

Shortly after 7 p.m., a 2010 Chrysler minivan was heading westbound on Continental Boulevard when it crossed over the center line near Bailey Court, police said.

The driver of the minivan, identified as Conner Hogan, 24, of Hollis, crashed into the 2018 Jeep Compass that was heading in the opposite direction, according to the statement.

Xander Venedam was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, the statement said.

Other occupants of the vehicles were taken to hospitals for treatment of serious injuries, police said.

Their conditions were not known Saturday.

The crash is under investigation.

Police asked anyone with information to contact Lt. Chris Spillane or Officer Amanda Groves at (603) 424-3774.

