Tense moment between Matt Gaetz and Kevin McCarthy during 14th vote for speaker of the House

Rep. Matt Gaetz and Rep. Kevin McCarthy seemed to share a tense moment after Gaetz voted “present” during the 14th ballot for House speaker Friday night, narrowly denying McCarthy the speaker position again.

A C-SPAN clip showed McCarthy talking to Gaetz. As McCarthy walked away, someone off camera was heard yelling, and McCarthy strode back toward Gaetz before being intercepted. More words were exchanged. The scene marked an uncharacteristic show of emotion for the normally composed McCarthy, who had endured four days of rejections in his bid to become Speaker of the House.