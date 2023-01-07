Tense moment between Matt Gaetz and Kevin McCarthy during 14th vote for speaker of the House

Rep. Matt Gaetz and Rep. Kevin McCarthy seemed to share a tense moment after Gaetz voted “present” during the 14th ballot for House speaker Friday night, narrowly denying McCarthy the speaker position again.
A C-SPAN clip showed McCarthy talking to Gaetz. As McCarthy walked away, someone off camera was heard yelling, and McCarthy strode back toward Gaetz before being intercepted. More words were exchanged. The scene marked an uncharacteristic show of emotion for the normally composed McCarthy, who had endured four days of rejections in his bid to become Speaker of the House.
Were they close to blows?!? This is like an episode of Maury. Moments after Gaetz’s present vote…. pic.twitter.com/FYbMjbQFwi— Jim Lokay (@LokayFOX5) January 7, 2023
The charged situation continued, with Alabama Representative Mike Rogers also exchanging words with Gaetz. Rodgers appeared to be held back physically by Representative Rich Hudson of North Carolina during the exchange.
Video of @RepRichHudson pulling Rep. Mike Rodgers back from charging Rep. Matt Gaetz on the House floor. #ncpol pic.twitter.com/x2h6xvPyQ0— Josh Bergeron (@Joshpberg) January 7, 2023
Below are more scenes from the exchange.