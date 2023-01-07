This suburban gynecologist treated the downtrodden. US prosecutors say she punched a Capitol officer on Jan. 6.

For two years, nothing further came of the woman in the video. She was just another face in a sea of anger, one of about 2,000 who seized the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 , on a crusade to overturn the results of an election. But then late last month, police cruisers cut through a quiet cul-de-sac in Ashland, Mass., and stopped outside the home of Dr. Jacquelyn Starer.

And in the span of a few seconds, the woman with the blonde bob glared, snarled her lips, and clenched her teeth. She raised her right fist and lunged.

The woman in the video sauntered through the US Capitol rotunda in a Donald Trump pom-pom hat, a red puffy coat, and a fanny pack. When the crowd pushed forward, she did too, squaring up, at one point, with a US Capitol Police officer.

Advertisement

A colleague of Dr. Jacquelyn Starer identified the woman in the red beanie as the esteemed physician, said federal agents. She was allegedly one of 2,000 people to illegally enter the US Capitol Rotunda on Jan. 6, 2021. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

In town, people knew her as Jackie, the 68-year-old who drove a sleek convertible, adored ballroom dance, advocated for safer sidewalks, and recruited parents to staff the refreshments booth at a school fund-raiser. Professionally, colleagues knew the longtime gynecologist as the president of the Massachusetts Society of Addiction Medicine, consultant to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, and a double board-certified attending physician at Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

And yet now, she’s the latest insurrectionist to face federal criminal charges of assault on a police officer.

Word of her arrest has since rippled through the medical community, prompting friends and colleagues to press each other: “What happened to Jacquelyn Starer?”

How could the woman dedicated to helping some of society’s most downtrodden — pregnant women with addiction issues — storm the Capitol and allegedly punch a police officer? Sure, there had been breadcrumbs of conservatism. A Reagan quote here. A Facebook post there. A $100 donation to Republican Scott Brown’s failed 2012 Senate campaign. But there’s a canyon between a Reaganite and an alleged insurrectionist. And, at some point, Starer seems to have crossed it.

Advertisement

“Jackie was a caring person who took care of lots and lots of people and did a lot of good in the world,” said Dr. Alan Wartenberg, who completed his fellowship at Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital alongside Starer in the 1990s. “I didn’t realize she had been that radicalized, but apparently so.”

Starer was charged late last month with five federal counts, including felony civil disorder and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers. Her lawyers declined to comment for this story, and Starer could not be reached by phone.

Her public profile in some ways seems at odds with that of others who stormed the Capitol, such as the camouflage-clad former MMA fighter; the tattooed, bare-chested “QAnon Shaman” in a furry horned headdress; or the men costumed like Revolutionary War heroes. Starer, in her beanie, down coat, and fanny pack looked like a tourist sightseeing on a winter’s day.

In some ways, Starer, then 66 years old, was an outlier. Roughly 82 percent of those charged with Jan. 6-related crimes were male, according to a University of Chicago analysis of media coverage and public records of 716 participants. The average age? Forty years old — roughly three decades younger than Starer.

But to define the insurrection by its most colorful actors is to miss what made the crowd that day so exceptional — and unsettling. Many of those charged in the Capitol riot were outwardly ordinary folks like Starer: older working professionals from urban communities with a lot to lose, according to researchers at the University of Chicago’s Project on Security and Threats. About 85 percent of Jan. 6 participants were employed, many in white-collar careers as CEOs, lawyers, software engineers, and doctors. One was even a DEA agent.

Advertisement

While roughly half of right-wing extremists arrested in the United States between 2015 and 2020 belonged to a militia or group, only 13 percent of the Jan. 6 insurrectionists had a known affiliation with one, researchers noted. They were mad and motivated by extreme views but not card-carrying extremists.

A wide spectrum of society answered Donald Trump’s siren call. “See you in Washington, DC, on January 6th. Don’t miss it,” he tweeted. “C u there!!” responded a Twitter user named Jacquelyn Starer, who follows a cadre of Fox News media personalities and conservative firebrands on the social media platform. And she apparently meant it. The federal government alleges she booked two nights at the four-star Kimpton George boutique hotel, located just blocks from the Capitol.

She was excited about it all, recalled her ballroom dance instructor to whom she confided her plans and her feelings about Trump’s call to action. The man, who ask not to be named for fear of reprisal from others in town, told the Globe that he advised her: “Be careful.”

The Globe could not pinpoint when or why Starer turned radical, though she has apparently been an outspoken conservative at times.

Advertisement

A self-proclaimed “New York liberal,” Wartenberg described her as “Trump before Trump” with “far-to-the-right political views.” Because most in academic medicine leaned liberal, “she stood out amongst our little group,” he added.

He said that she frequently quoted a line from Ronald Reagan: “The nine most frightening words in the English language are ‘I’m from the government and I’m here to help.’”

Researchers told the Globe that the road to extremism, or seeking revenge, sometimes violently, for perceived grievances, can follow many routes.

“The claimed rationale for violent extremism, which is a wish to protect people from some injustice — in this case, the injustice of a stolen election — often masks a deeper sort of pain. For instance, a fear of being outclassed, outnumbered, or humiliated,” said Jessica Stern, an extremism researcher at Boston University’s Pardee School of Global Studies and a fellow at the Harvard School of Public Health.

None of those motives seem an easy fit for a community-oriented obstetrician bound by an oath to “do no harm.”

Ultimately, it was Starer’s bravado that appears to have led authorities to Ashland almost two years after the assault on the Capitol. Days after the insurrection, someone told the FBI that the doctor had talked of her plans to attend the Stop the Steal rally, according to an FBI agent’s affidavit. Starer allegedly boasted to a mutual friend that she was prepared for it, with a knife-proof vest and cache of pepper spray. The FBI spoke to a colleague of Starer a year and a half later, who looked at the photos from the insurrection and proclaimed: “Oh! That’s Jackie Starer.”

Advertisement

The affidavit filed in Starer’s criminal case contains a dozen and a half video clips and stills from that day. In one clip, pulled from a video timestamped after her altercation with police, a woman who appears to be Starer descends the Capitol steps in shambles, no pom-pom beanie in sight. Water drenches her vest. She struggles to walk on her own, supported on each arm by masked strangers. She blinks her eyes —hard — and grimaces.

Dr. Jacquelyn Starer, seen here without a mask, was helped down the steps of the Capitol building in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021 after allegedly punching an officer, according to a federal agent. Bloomberg Video via Getty

Her journey to the attempted coup started in Ashland, a woodsy town inside the I-495 loop. She lived, records show, with her husband of two decades in a three-bedroom colonial with an attached two-car garage.

No campaign signs ever perched in the tidy, mulched yard, a neighbor told the Globe. The vice chairman of the town’s GOP committee only recalls Starer from her advocacy in the early 2000s for safer sidewalks near schools.

She went to medical school at University of Wisconsin and completed her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at University of Texas in San Antonio. Once in Boston, she began her work in the field of addiction medicine, according to colleagues and online biographies.

“She was an OB-GYN interested in addiction medicine, which is not that common,” said Wartenberg.

Colleagues highly regarded her as an early proponent of Suboxone as a way to treat opioid dependence. The now common practice used to be considered taboo since Suboxone is an opioid itself.

Starer found her niche, colleagues said, at the intersection of her two specialties: addiction and obstetrician-gynecology. She spoke out against laws that punish pregnant women whose babies are born addicted to illicit drugs. She was quoted in American and Canadian medical journals, as well as in the Globe.

“She has always been a pioneer in our field and moving the field forward,” said Dr. Patricia Falcao, an obstetrician and gynecologist who worked with Starer in the 2010s. “She had a legacy of professional dedication and amazing work within addiction medicine in Massachusetts, especially for pregnant women.”

Falcao couldn’t recall Starer ever talking politics. Another colleague, Wartenberg, said that he and Starer often clashed politically, though he didn’t believe her right-wing views would have stopped her from using public resources to help her patients.

“I never saw anything that indicated that Jackie wouldn’t use the social safety nets that were available ... halfway houses, sober houses, a lot of things that were supported by public monies,” said Wartenberg.

In recent years, Starer stepped back from her engagements on the conference circuit and slew of medical boards. Up until about a year ago, she saw patients at an addiction clinic in Natick, according to the doctor from whom she rented the space. Officials at Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital terminated her occasional, per diem employment a day after she was arrested, marking the end of 19 years in that role.

Family members either did not respond or declined the Globe’s requests for comment. Her ex-husband, whom she divorced in 1996, said he’d share the “the story of a lifetime,” but only if the Globe compensated him.

Starer’s niece offered: “We can all speculate, but I think the only person who can accurately answer your questions is Jackie herself.”

Starer deleted her Facebook profile sometime before being charged by the Department of Justice. But remnants from a 2019 online exchange with her adult son may offer a window into her political and familiar dynamics. She had apparently chastised him for a post on abortion rights. He replied with sorrow that they were at odds, but said, “I’ve seen the depiction of this issue on conservative news outlets and it often hinges on glaring omission, reductive simplification, and flagrant misrepresentation to stoke flames and stir tempers.”

Meanwhile, Starer’s current husband — who recently shut down his public account as well — regularly posted conservative memes, including one on Jan. 5, 2019, that shows the cartoon characters Charlie Brown and Peppermint Patty lounging under the shade of a tree. “The DNC took back the House,” says Patty, and Charlie responds: “Notice that the Republicans aren’t out protesting, rioting and looting places over it.”

As one of 19 people arrested by the FBI’s Boston division for alleged Jan. 6-related crimes, Starer faces charges of felony civil disorder; assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds. The officer injured in the attack has not been identified. In total, more than 150 officers were injured in the Jan. 6 attack and four later died by suicide.

Starer made her initial appearance in a Boston court on Dec. 20. She showed little emotion during the teleconference hearing. In one way, however, it was a different Jacquelyn Starer who showed up for the proceeding: Her blonde bob — her look on Jan. 6 and in many of her professional headshots over the years — had been died jet black.

Hanna Krueger can be reached at hanna.krueger@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @hannaskrueger. Spencer Buell can be reached at spencer.buell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerBuell.