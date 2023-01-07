Good news and bad news in Biden’s expanded stick-and-carrot border approach

Up to 30,000 qualifying migrants from those four troubled countries will be granted temporary legal status per month, as long as they have an individual sponsor in the United States, pass a background check, be outside the country when they apply, posses a valid passport, and meet other eligibility criteria. This means that up to 360,000 people could be allowed into the country through the expanded initiative.

First, the good news: The Biden administration is building upon the success of the private sponsorship programs for Ukrainian and Venezuelan migrants, both launched last year. Biden is now dramatically expanding the “ Process for Venezuelans ” platform to include Cubans, Haitians, and Nicaraguans.

Since March of last year, 94,000 Ukrainians have arrived in the United States via the private sponsorship program “Uniting for Ukraine,” while another 35,000 have been cleared to come. By early November, nearly 7,000 Venezuelans had been approved to legally migrate to the United States under the equivalent program for them.

The private sponsorship initiative is an entirely new program, reflecting the wide latitude that the White House has to create never-before-seen legal avenues for would-be migrants to enter the country. Biden deserves credit for expanding pathways for those facing hardships to migrate legally to the United States without having to risk their lives in dangerous thousand-mile journeys.

At the same time, though, the number of immigrants we take in shouldn’t be limited to the number of Americans willing to offer their financial support. Nor does Biden’s new and expanded initiative apply to migrants from those four countries who have already left their home country and are currently in transit to the United States or are already waiting in Mexican border towns.

That’s because the policy is intended to discourage people from leaving their countries. “Do not, do not just show up at the border. Stay where you are and apply legally from there,” Biden said in remarks about the policy changes, presumably directed at migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela.

Of course, it’s better, and safer, for migrants to apply in their home countries. But it’s not always possible. Which takes us to the bad news that came with Biden’s new border policies. The expanded lawful pathway is paired with a consequence — or punishment, if you will. Those who do show up at the border from those four countries will be swiftly sent back to Mexico, where many are now living in unsafe conditions. Through the continued use of Title 42 — the public health rule that border officials have relied on for almost three years to summarily expel some migrants from the United States without letting them file a claim for asylum — the Biden administration will expel nationals of Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela who show up at the Mexican border.

The more humane policy would be to end Title 42, then let migrants who arrive at the border live in the United States while their asylum claims are being processed. That would help resolve the humanitarian crisis at border towns, and putting more resources into processing claims would speed the process.

To be fair, the Biden administration did attempt to terminate the use of Title 42 authority in the spring of 2022. But Republican-led states immediately challenged Biden’s decision in court, which led to a series of competing legal rulings. Finally, on Dec. 27, the Supreme Court suspended a lower court order that deemed Title 42 illegal and upheld its use, at least until Supreme Court justices can hear the case next month.

However, in practice, not all migrants have faced expulsion under Title 42 during Biden’s presidency. The Supreme Court’s order tied the administration’s hands to some extent, but it isn’t legally required to expel Venezuelan, Cuban, and Nicaraguan migrants to Mexico.

“The right for all, regardless of national origin, to seek asylum should be fully restored,” Guerline Jozef, executive director of the Haitian Bridge Alliance, said during a press call on Friday. “The creation of the parole program should not have come at the expense of barring others from exercising their rights to asylum.” Indeed, as immigrant advocate Yaritza Mendez, of the nonprofit Make the Road New York, put it: “The president’s immigration announcement is more like ‘crumbs and batons’ than ‘carrots and sticks.’”

Expanding the private sponsor program to include nationals of Cuba, Haiti, and Nicaragua, in addition to Venezuelans, is yet another tacit recognition that the four countries are, to one degree or another, failed states. The Biden administration is implicitly acknowledging that these migrants have very good reasons to flee their homelands. So why deny others fleeing the same crumbling countries, who have already started their journeys, the ability to seek asylum in the United States?

Relying on parole authority to expand the private sponsorship model is a good step, but it isn’t a viable replacement to the legal right to seek asylum at the border. The Biden administration might be moving in the right direction, but its border policy still leaves too many to suffer.

