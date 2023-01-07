Breaking down the biggest stakes in Week 18 in the NFL, from playoff spots to seeding scenarios

As tough as it is, it’s time to turn the attention back to football. Week 18 is here, and with it several important games with regard to playoff seeding, draft order, and historical records. Nineteen of 32 teams are still alive for the postseason, the most since 2006 (20 teams).

The NFL had one of its toughest weeks ever following Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest. Fortunately, the news turned positive on Thursday, as Hamlin made significant strides in his recovery.

Let’s look at what’s at stake on the NFL’s final regular-season weekend:

▪ The most emotional game undoubtedly will be in Buffalo. The Patriots need the win for their easiest path to clinching a playoff spot. The Bills will be playing for at least a neutral-site venue for the AFC Championship game, and potentially for the No. 1 seed. The Bills surely will want to play hard and win one for Hamlin, as well.

The Bills-Patriots rivalry has been lopsided since Tom Brady left New England before the 2020 season. The Bills are 5-1 (including playoffs), with the Patriots’ lone win coming last season in 50-mile-per-hour wind gusts. The combined score is 176-92 Bills, and the average score is 29-15. The Bills have wins of 38-9, 33-21, 47-17 and, last month, 24-10.

Josh Allen threw 15 touchdown passes and one interception in those six games for a 114.2 passer rating. He also averaged 41 rushing yards. Patriots quarterbacks had 3 TD passes, 4 interceptions, and a 66.7 rating.

The Patriots’ defense better not play much Cover 1 (man coverage with a single high safety). Per NFL Next Gen, Allen has thrown the fourth-most touchdown passes against Cover 1 (11), while the Patriots’ defense has allowed the second most (13).

The Patriots’ one chance may be if the Bills get sloppy with the football. The Bills are third in the NFL with 24 giveaways, while the Patriots are second with 27 takeaways.

▪ The NFL and NBC aren’t supposed to root for specific teams, but they quietly have to be hoping for the Seahawks to lose Sunday at home to the Rams. Otherwise, it will take a lot of punch out of Sunday night’s Packers-Lions tilt.

Should the Rams upset the Seahawks, it would set up a winner-take-all game between the Packers and Lions for the final NFC wild-card spot. But if the Seahawks win, it eliminates the Lions.

The NFL could have avoided this scenario had it scheduled for Sunday night the weekend’s only true winner-take-all game, Jaguars vs. Titans. But the Titans are falling apart, and the NFL went for the guaranteed ratings grabber (Aaron Rodgers and the Packers) over two teams with little national presence.

The Seahawks are 6-point favorites, but they are only 4-4 at home, and maybe Baker Mayfield can keep the Rams competitive as he plays his final game before hitting free agency.

Pete Carroll and the Seahawks can take a lot of sting out of Sunday night's drama by beating the Rams. Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

▪ The Packers and Lions, both 8-8, are two of the hottest teams. The Packers have won four in a row, while the Lions have won four of five, and can join the 1970 Bengals as the only teams in NFL history to start 1-6 and make the playoffs (more on that below). The Lions won the first matchup, 15-9, at home in Week 9 as Rodgers threw three interceptions for just the fifth time in 243 career games. Turnovers again could be the difference — the Packers’ defense has created takeaways in four consecutive games, while the Lions have one giveaway in their last five.

▪ The 8-8 Dolphins need to beat the 7-9 Jets to stay alive, and it may be a battle of third-string quarterbacks. The Dolphins will have to count on seventh-round rookie Skylar Thompson to save their season, with Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) out and Teddy Bridgewater (finger) questionable. The Jets thought they would have Mike White back this week, but his rib injury acted up again, so Joe Flacco will start, with Zach Wilson backing up.

The Jets are familiar with Thompson — he played most of the game in the Jets’ 40-17 win over the Dolphins in Week 5. Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill were limited to 70 combined yards receiving that game, their fewest this season. The Dolphins are in danger of going from 8-3 to missing the playoffs.

▪ There could be a lot of tanking on Sunday as teams jockey for draft position. The 3-13 Bears, currently with the No. 2 pick and just a half-game out of the top spot, announced quarterback Justin Fields won’t start the season finale against the Vikings because of a hip injury (wink), and instead will go with Nathan Peterman. Regardless of whether Fields is hurt, it’s smart to shut him down to avoid a real injury.

The game between the 4-11-1 Colts and 2-13-1 Texans also has tanking potential, especially with the Colts going with Sam Ehlinger at quarterback. A loss for the Texans would wrap up the No. 1 pick, while the Colts are at No. 5 and can climb to 3. But perhaps Colts coach Jeff Saturday goes for the win to ease the sting of his 1-6 record, and perhaps Texans coach Lovie Smith goes all-out in a last-ditch attempt to save his job.

Two teams that don’t need to tank are the Broncos (vs. Chargers) and Rams (at Seahawks) since they already traded their first-round picks. The Broncos’ pick is currently No. 3 (sent to Seattle for Russell Wilson) and the Rams’ pick is No. 6 (sent to the Lions for Matthew Stafford).

▪ Commanders coach Ron Rivera said fifth-round rookie Sam Howell will start in the finale against the Cowboys because “we want to see what Sam’s got.” But according to ESPN, Howell is getting the opportunity because Taylor Heinicke told Rivera that Howell deserves to play. While it’s a magnanimous gesture by Heinicke, I see it as a guy who knows he won’t be back next season and doesn’t want to get injured and hurt his upcoming free agency.

▪ The 13-3 Eagles have been No. 1 in the NFC all season but haven’t wrapped up the division title over the Cowboys. Jalen Hurts probably could use more rest for the injury to his throwing shoulder, but receiver A.J. Brown indicated Hurts will play Sunday, and it’s the right call. Even though the Giants are locked into the No. 6 seed and may sit players, the Eagles have lost two straight with backup Gardner Minshew, and can’t afford to mess around. Wrapping up the bye would give Hurts an extra week to get ready.

▪ Brady already locked up the NFC South crown and the No. 4 seed but needs a win Sunday against the Falcons to avoid his first losing season in 21 full seasons as a starter. Similarly, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin needs to beat Cleveland to avoid his first losing season in 16 years.

Brady also is nine completions and 12 pass attempts away from setting single-season records.

OPEN SEASON ON COACHES

Coming days to bring changes

Arizona's Kliff Kingsbury is among the coaches looking likely to be axed after Week 18. Christian Petersen/Getty

With the regular season concluding on Sunday, the official hiring and firing season for coaches will begin. There are already three head coaching vacancies (Carolina, Denver, and Indianapolis), and one general manager opening (Tennessee). Head coaching jobs in Houston (Lovie Smith) and Arizona (Kliff Kingsbury) could become available this coming week. Look out for Dallas (Mike McCarthy), Tampa Bay (Todd Bowles), and the Los Angeles Chargers (Brandon Staley) if any are one-and-done in the playoffs. The Commanders and Saints are “maybes” as well.

This year’s coaching cycle should feature a handful of offensive coaches (highlighted by Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, Dolphins quarterbacks coach Darrell Bevell, Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan), and a glut of candidates from the defensive side (among them 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo).

University of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has been in contact with the Broncos and Panthers about their head coaching jobs, and his tepid statement on Thursday — “no one knows what the future holds” and “I expect” to be the coach at Michigan, which is different from saying “I will” — does nothing to quell speculation that he is ready to jump back to the NFL. The Colts job looks like a good fit — Harbaugh is in the team’s ring of honor — but Harbaugh is notoriously tough to work with, and general manager Chris Ballard may not want to sign up for that ride.

The wild card is Sean Payton, who was set to receive a five-year, $100 million deal with Miami last year and is rumored to be looking for a similar deal this time, as well as full control over the football operation. The Saints still control Payton’s rights, so a new team would have to give up draft picks.

The Broncos have the money with their new Walmart owners, and can give Payton the power but may not have the draft picks after trading their first- and second-round picks to the Seahawks for Russell Wilson. The Panthers have a deep-pocketed owner and can offer control but may be reluctant to give up draft picks when they are searching for a franchise quarterback. The Chargers and Cardinals can offer Payton full control and can entice him with Justin Herbert and Kyler Murray, but the owners may not have the pockets to meet Payton’s contract demands.

The Cowboys are an option, but Jerry Jones will always be the GM. The Buccaneers are intriguing, and Payton, who was set to team up with Tom Brady this season in Miami, could be hired to entice Brady to stay another year. The prospect of Payton returning to the Saints shouldn’t be dismissed. And if nothing shakes out, Payton could return to Fox for another year.

ETC.

Former Patriots are airing it out

Former Patriot Jarrett Stidham starred in his first career start for the Raiders. Chris Unger/Getty

Two former Patriots quarterbacks had their best games of the season last week, and it was because they let it rip. Tom Brady, 29th in the NFL this season in yards per attempt (6.4), averaged 9.6 against the Panthers in throwing for 432 yards and three touchdowns in the Buccaneers’ division-clinching win. Brady’s touchdown passes went to Mike Evans for 30, 57, and 63 yards on “go” routes, with the last traveling 57.6 yards in the air, Brady’s longest completion since Week 1 of 2017.

Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham also cut it loose in his first NFL start, throwing for 365 yards and averaging 10.7 yards per attempt against the 49ers’ No. 1-ranked defense. Stidham’s average completed air yards of 9.5 were the most by any quarterback last weekend. Stidham also had the most aggressive throws last weekend (26.5 percent to receivers in tight coverage), yet still completed nine passes of at least 20 yards. It helps when you have Davante Adams, who caught seven passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns. Adams said he was impressed with Stidham’s toughness and willingness to take hits.

“I got a lot of respect for the way he sees the game,” Adams said. “You saw that in preseason and you never know if it’s going to pan out like that when it’s real-life bullets when the season starts, but to see that, I was definitely impressed to know that he has that in his bag and that he’s tough enough to hold on there and make any play work.”

Making an impact

If the Damar Hamlin situation taught anything, it’s the importance of acting quickly during cardiac incident, and of having medical personnel and automated external defibrillators at sporting events.

Hamlin’s life almost certainly wouldn’t have been saved if not for the excellent and expedient work done by the Bills’ and Bengals’ medical teams, who revived Hamlin’s heart on the field. Unfortunately, most youth and lower-level athletic contests don’t have such resources available.

The Saints took commendable action in that regard on Thursday, donating AEDs to 67 facilities with the New Orleans Recreation Department and the Jefferson Parish Recreation Department, including 35 parks, three baseball fields, and two football fields.

“This gesture is one that is so very critical and needed. It will save lives,” said Mario Bazile, director of the JPRD.

Extra points

It remains unclear whether the NFL was trying to restart the Bills-Bengals game after Damar Hamlin was taken out in an ambulance. Dylan Buell/Getty

NFL executive vice president Troy Vincent is adamant that the league didn’t order a five-minute warm-up period for the Bills-Bengals game, Joe Buck is adamant that ESPN did get that information from the league, and there is wiggle room for both to be correct. Buck said he got his information from ESPN rules analyst John Parry, who during games is piped into the NFL’s instant replay command center, which is run by officiating directors Walt Anderson and Perry Fewell. My hunch is that the information didn’t come from the executive levels but from Anderson and/or Fewell telling Parry about the five-minute warm-up as part of the NFL’s normal procedures … Has adding a 17th game and a seventh playoff team to each conference made the first half of the season mostly irrelevant? Between 1970-2019, just one team that started 2-6 made the postseason, the 1970 Bengals (they actually started 1-6). Since expanding the schedule and playoffs in 2020, the 2020 Commanders made the playoffs after starting 2-6, and three teams can do it this year — the Steelers, Jaguars, and Lions (who started 1-6) … Tough break for Vince Wilfork and Rodney Harrison, getting left out of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 15 finalists for the class of 2023 (five get in). There apparently was a big campaign for former Chiefs and Raiders cornerback Albert Lewis, who is a first-time finalist, Zach Thomas, Torry Holt, and Devin Hester … Not only is tearing an ACL a tough mental hurdle for many athletes to overcome, but doing it late in the season can affect their availability for the next season. Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray finally had surgery this past week, about three weeks after tearing his ACL against the Patriots, and coach Kliff Kingsbury said the Cardinals are “probably not having Kyler start the year.” Given how much of Murray’s game relies on his speed and quick-cutting ability, Murray may not be back to his old self again until 2024 … Talk about a draft pick gone wrong: It took all of two years from the Jets drafting Zach Wilson No. 2 overall to coach Robert Saleh saying Wilson needs to “get away from this game, just reset.” Wilson has been a disaster, but Jets GM Joe Douglas staked his reputation to Wilson two years ago in the draft, and probably still wants to try to salvage him.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.