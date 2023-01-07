Damar Hamlin tweets his love and thanks while continuing to show improvement

There was a tweet on the 24-year-old’s verified Twitter account Saturday evening saying that any love put into the world comes back three times as much and thanking all who have “reached out and prayed.” It also said that the response to his injury will make Hamlin stronger. The tweet was followed by a heart-shaped emoji and “3.”

In providing their daily update on Hamlin, the Bills said the player continues to breathe on his own but remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Hamlin took a major step forward in his recovery Friday when he was taken off a ventilator and showed an ability to speak.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Doctors described Damar Hamlin’s neurological function as “excellent” Saturday, as the Buffalo Bills safety continued making progress in his recovery after having to be resuscitated on the field in a game at Cincinnati on Monday.

The NFL is showing support for Hamlin during all Week 18 games, which started Saturday, including a pregame moment of support, painting Hamlin’s No. 3 on the 30-yard line and pregame shirts with “Love for Damar 3.” The Bills will also wear “3″ jersey patches.

Hamlin also made a brief live videoconference appearance Friday for his teammates, making several hand signs and saying, “Love you boys.”

Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and his heart stopped on Monday night after making what appeared to be a routine tackle in the first quarter against the Bengals. The game was initially suspended before officially being canceled later in the week.

The Bills are planning to pay tribute to Hamlin and the first-responders and medical staff who treated the player when they close the season Sunday by hosting the Patriots (1 p.m., CBS).

On Saturday, the Steelers paid tribute to Hamlin, who is from the Pittsburgh area, by delivering toys, books, and teaching supplies to Kelly & Nina’s Daycare, where the player hosts an annual toy drive. Fans, players, and team owners have also made donations to Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation, which has raised just more than $8.2 million by Saturday afternoon.

Commissioner Roger Goodell told fans in a written message Saturday that Hamlin’s “inspiring progress over the past few days has lifted the spirits of the entire NFL and football fans across the country.

“Seeing the entire NFL family — teams, players, coaches, and fans like you — band together was yet another reminder that football is family: human, loving and resilient . . . I’m deeply hopeful that with his continued progress, there is a good chance Damar himself will be watching his teammates. We are grateful for and humbled by all who played a role as he continues on his road to recovery.”