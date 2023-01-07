Damar Hamlin’s collapse evokes memories of Reggie Lewis and reinforces importance of heart-health screenings

Thankfully, Hamlin is slowly recovering at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and spoke to his teammates Friday, and the reaction to the scary incident has been heartening, with his foundation raising more than $7 million this past week with dozens of donations from other professional athletes and teams.

The NFL did an admirable job of immediately treating and administering CPR to Hamlin, who collapsed in the first quarter of the Monday night game against the Bengals after a hit on wide receiver Tee Higgins .

The cardiac arrest suffered by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin shook not only the NFL but the entire sports world, sending a poignant message to professional sports entities about the importance of the health and well-being of athletes who are mostly viewed as commodities or fantasy sports pawns.

The NBA has a policy regarding medical safety and equipment for every game. Hamlin’s incident conjures memories of Celtics forward Reggie Lewis, who collapsed on the court during an April 1993 playoff game and died that July from heart-related issues during a workout at Brandeis University.

More recently, Zeke Upshaw, a forward for the Grand Rapids Drive, collapsed during a G League game against the Long Island Nets on March 24, 2018, and died two days later. It was later discovered that Upshaw had preexisting heart issues, but the incident sent waves through the NBA and professional sports about reinforcing medical reaction to athletes who suffer heart-related issues during games.

When reached by the Globe, the NBA responded with its policy on medical treatment for games and also ensuring that players don’t step on the floor with issues that could be detected with extensive screenings:

“The NBA maintains policies with respect to cardiac screening and response to cardiac emergencies that are reviewed and updated at least annually following medical review by a committee comprised of expert cardiologists from within and outside the NBA that includes participation from the Players Association.

“In addition to providing a medical history and undergoing a physical examination, all players undergo a pre-participation echocardiogram and EKG pursuant to NBA screening protocols (repeated annually). Players undergoing the NBA screening program for the first time also undergo a stress echocardiogram and a Marfan Syndrome focused examination.

“Separately, at any team-run facility where players regularly work out, practice, or play games, teams must comply with several league requirements that include: (1) quick access to portable AEDs at required locations, including the court, weight room, strength and conditioning room, and locker room, (2) an ambulance unit at games with certified personnel and with equipment and medication necessary for the management of cardiac arrests and emergency airway management, and (3) a detailed, written emergency response protocol setting forth the specific steps that will be taken in response to a cardiac emergency. In order to practice the emergency response plan, each team is required under league policy to conduct an annual mock sudden cardiac arrest event involving relevant team and facility staff (overseen by a team physician), the on-site EMS unit, and any other applicable local emergency medical services.”

Also, the National Basketball Players Association got involved in encouraging heart health by offering heart screenings to former players after the sudden deaths of popular players Darryl Dawkins and Moses Malone in 2015.

Hamlin is only 24 and his situation has frightened players throughout professional sports. It remains uncertain why Hamlin collapsed after what appeared to be a common hit, but it’s a reminder that heart health and screening is critical in all sports and there can never be too many reinforcements when treating injuries.

That medical personnel that ran on to the field at Paycor Stadium saved Hamlin’s life should encourage all professional sports leagues, including the NBA, to review how they screen, monitor, and treat potential heart issues.

CLIMBING THE MOUNTAIN

Nuggets may be reaching their peak

Nikola Jokic (right) and the Nuggets look unstoppable, especially offensively. David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Nuggets are emerging as the team to beat in the Western Conference, running away from the Celtics on Jan. 1 and then coming back with a lambasting of the Clippers four days later. The Nuggets are approaching full health with the return of Jamal Murray from a torn ACL to join two-time MVP Nikola Jokic.

It’s about time Denver rises to prominence. Its ascension started with the drafting of Jokic and Murray, taking a chance on Michael Porter Jr., trading for Aaron Gordon, and then astute signings such as Boston native Bruce Brown.

Coach Mike Malone realizes the pressure is increasing because the Nuggets have been disposed of in the postseason the past few years in disappointing fashion. In the 2020 bubble, the Nuggets stunned the Clippers by recovering from a 3-1 deficit to reach the Western Conference finals. They have not been able to build on that success, until this season. The Nuggets are 15-3 at home, best in the NBA, and a respectable 10-10 on the road.

Malone is offended by questions that voters may have a Jokic hangover after awarding him the MVP the past two seasons.

“I don’t care what people think about Nikola,” Malone said. “I don’t think Nikola cares about what people think about Nikola. If people’s reason for not giving him the MVP is because he’s won two in a row, that’s crazy. That’s all I’ll say about that.”

The Nuggets blitzed the Clippers on Thursday, jumping out to a 66-32 halftime lead before Los Angeles coach Tyronn Lue rested his starters in the second half. Malone is trying to stress to his team to be more consistent. The Western Conference is there for the taking. The Suns have dealt with injuries all season. The Warriors are still without Stephen Curry and have been horrible on the road.

The Grizzlies and Pelicans have emerged as contenders, but each are dealing with injuries and inconsistency. Malone realizes there is an NBA Finals opportunity for his club.

But there are still speed bumps. After the win over the Celtics, the Nuggets went to Minnesota and lost, 124-111, to the shorthanded Timberwolves. So Malone challenged his team to be better against the Clippers.

“[Thursday] was great,” he said. “I told our guys at halftime, the edits that we showed were all positive. My challenge was simple — understand why we’re up and don’t be bored with success, don’t be satisfied. We knew that the last five games that team was averaging 35 points in the third quarter, and we’ve seen it. We’ve been up 20 against that team and lost.

“You knew that they were going to go small and try to junk the game up a little bit, and we just had to be disciplined. I took that quick timeout and I felt that after I took that timeout, our guys responded. It was 2:20 into the third quarter, they already had 9 points. They had 15 the whole first quarter and it’s not about the score, it’s about us creating the habits that will hopefully bring us a championship at some point.”

Michael Porter Jr. (left) and Jamal Murray (right) returning to health, the Nuggets are nearing full strength again. José Luis Villegas/Associated Press

Depth shouldn’t be an issue. Second-year guard Bones Hyland is instant offense. Brown has played as well as he did last season with the Nets. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is shooting nearly 48 percent from the 3-point line and 36-year-old former Celtic Jeff Green provides stability in the front court.

“Every question about us playing well is going to come back to defense because it’s the truth. I’m not making this up. [The Clippers] coming in, the last five games, I think they were second in 3-point shooting, almost 41 percent, they’re making 15.5 threes per game. We held them to five threes, it’s an incredible number. Ninety-one points, which I think ties a season low for them. The bench, when they can get stops like that, we had 30 fast-break points tonight. You defend, you rebound, and you run. It’s a simple game, simple formula, and that’s when we’re really good.”

Meanwhile, the Clippers have some issues to address. They can’t seem to stay healthy. Paul George and Kawhi Leonard were scratched from Friday’s game against the Timberwolves and with the fluid lineups, they have been wildly inconsistent. The Clippers padded their roster with talent to reach their first NBA Finals, but Leonard has come back slower than expected and George has been battling hamstring issues. Lue also has to give occasional days off to veteran guard John Wall, who is returning from years of injury issues.

“Us really figuring out, our system. We’re still figuring it out,” former Boston College standout Reggie Jackson said. “We don’t got as much time as we want, the season is moving quickly. It’s a new year, 2023. We don’t have as much time as we’d like, but we’ve got a lot of talent. We have guys who can put the ball in the basket. Just going to be about finding ways to get it done offensively.

“Really find ways to give ourselves that and figure out how we’re going to move in our system. And we have five guys who can get on the perimeter and shoot, but that doesn’t give you too much great forward spacing. We just have to continue to work on it. Figure out how to play out of the dunker spot, continue to rotate. Not only on defense, but also on offense to give the ball space but also give the ball options, give it to available people so that we continue to get open shots and continue to act and put pressure on defense when we’re on offense, especially with our small units.”

The Clippers have shown they can be a dominant team. They played their best game of the season last month against the Celtics, and Lue said the key was defense and focus.

“That was one of our most complete games because what really started was our defense,” he said. “Our defense was really good and was able to do some things with [Jayson Tatum] and [Jaylen] Brown and keep those guys thinking we were going to double team and blitz and we were going to fire and just keep those guys off balance because we know they’re a tough duo.”

ETC.

Lue recalls his start in Boston

Clippers coach Tyronn Lue got his start with the Celtics once upon a time. David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Tyronn Lue is in his second head coaching job and won a championship in Cleveland in 2015-16. But about a decade ago, Lue was an assistant under Doc Rivers in Boston. Rivers brought Lue into the coaching ranks right out of retirement as a player because he had potential. Lue said he treasures those Boston days.

“It was a great experience, first just Danny Ainge giving me the opportunity, and they kind of just made up a role for me when I first came in,” Lue said. “Him and Doc talked about it, giving me a chance to see if I wanted to coach. The first year was a feel-out year for me, see if I liked it, if I wanted to do it. I took a liking to do, being able to study under Doc, how he dealt with the media, [after timeout plays], how he dealt with the Big Three, holding those three guys accountable and everybody else will fall into line, just see how he dealt with all the things that came with it.

“I used to go to his office and pick his brain about different things. This place will always be in my heart because it was my first opportunity to coach, I was here for four years and we had a lot of great runs.”

Lue also credited then-Celtics defensive coordinator Tom Thibodeau, the most intense coach on the staff.

“I learned a lot from Thibs, just defensively, the hard work, coming in at 5:30 in the morning and sometimes I just went to sleep,” Lue said. “I would just go through all the defensive schemes, how he prepared. With Thibs, being able to talk to the guys like [Kevin Garnett] and [Paul] Pierce and [Rajon] Rondo and Ray [Allen], being able to hold those guys accountable, and they gave me a little leeway to do that, Doc and Thibs both. That helped me out as far as telling guys the truth, and when you have the stars like that, sometimes it’s hard to tell those guys the truth, but sometimes you have to tell them the truth and look them in the eye and let them know they messed up. That really helped me along the way.”

Layups

There are expected to be a flurry of roster moves over the next few days as teams waive or trade players before contracts are guaranteed for the season, while teams are also eligible to sign players to 10-day contracts. The Celtics opened up a roster spot by trading center Noah Vonleh to the Spurs along with cash for a protected second-round pick. Vonleh, a former first-round pick, was hoping to stick with the Celtics but fell out of favor because of his propensity for fouls. Vonleh was called for numerous illegal screens that affected the flow of the offense, so coach Joe Mazzulla opted for the steadier Luke Kornet. The Celtics will be one of the teams surveying the market for 10-day contract players and perhaps a big man who can fill the third center role. President of basketball operations Brad Stevens promised he would make the necessary moves to upgrade the roster for a championship run … The NBA should be prepared for the uncomfortable because from the looks of the first week of fan voting for the NBA All-Star Game, Kyrie Irving will not only be present in Salt Lake City, he will be a starter. Fan support for Irving is unquestioned considering he received the most votes among Eastern Conference guards. The two leading vote-getters for the backcourt and three in the frontcourt will start the game. And it appeared LeBron James and Kevin Durant will be the captains and select the teams for a second consecutive year. They are leading each conference in voting. The media and players’ vote will be added to the equation, but what’s evident is Irving has more support among fans than was expected. Irving served a team-mandated suspension for his reposting of a controversial movie that contained antisemitic tropes … One player who was expected to draw trade interest was Charlotte swingman Kelly Oubre, but he just underwent surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left hand that could sideline him for a few weeks, including a pair of matchups with the Celtics. Oubre is in the final year of his contract and could serve as a nice addition for a contending team, if healthy. The Hornets are expected to be sellers in the trade market and have become a surprise entry in the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.