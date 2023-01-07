Frankie DeTraglia delivers for 17th-ranked Lincoln-Sudbury boys’ hockey in overtime win over No. 11 Tewksbury

Seventeenth-ranked Lincoln-Sudbury responded accordingly, topping No. 11 Tewksbury, 2-1, in overtime at Breakaway Ice Center. Senior captain Frankie DeTraglia tapped in a rebound on his backhand out front with three seconds remaining in the extra session.

After reading the room, Carlin turned to walk out and said, “Nothing needs to be said. Let’s go.”

In the locker room prior to the game, Lincoln-Sudbury coach Matt Carlin strolled from stall to stall, looking each player in the eye, yet not uttering a word.

With the win, the Warriors (6-2-0) vaulted into first place in the MVC/DCL Tier II standings.

“If you want to win the league, it goes through Tewksbury,” said Carlin. “If Tewksbury wants to win the league, it goes through Lincoln-Sudbury. We know before the season that if we want to get it done, we need to beat Tewksbury.”

Senior Sean Cullen evened up the contest in the third period before DeTraglia provided the heroics and senior captain Logan Herguth made 30 saves on 31 shots, as seniors stepped up for the Warriors.

“As coaches, the leadership and the accountability, it’s got to come from the kids,” said Carlin. “It’s the seniors, everyone’s looking to them, on and off the ice. If you’re getting it from your seniors, you’re going to go far.”

Junior Matt Cooke provided the lone goal for the Redmen (6-1-0).