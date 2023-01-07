If you like scoring, this NBA season is for you

In fact, I am indebted to Sean Grande, who informed us during the Celtics’ loss to the Nuggets last Sunday that there had been 11 consecutive nights in which someone scored 40 points or more. And that was before Messrs. Mitchell, Antetokounmpo, and Thompson went off on their own scoring binges.

Donovan Mitchell became a member of the exclusive 70-point club with 71 in an overtime triumph against the Bulls. Giannis Antetokounmpo had a career-high 55 against the Wizards. Klay Thompson dropped 54 on the Hawks. And Lauri Markkanen went for 49 vs. Houston. With all that going on, Joel Embiid’s 42 against New Orleans Monday was a yawner.

My goodness, what a week it was in the NBA. That’s if you like scoring, which, if you’re like me, you do.

I mean, the scoring is absolutely insane. Consider the following: Through last Wednesday evening, NBA teams had scored at least 130 points 76 times, at least 140 points 16 times, and a stratospheric 150 points three times.

This amuses me, because a quarter-century ago, the NBA was at the tail end of a scoring Ice Age.

Exactly 30 seasons ago, the NBA was operating in what I would consider to be a normal fashion. Twenty-five of the league’s 27 teams scored in excess of 100 points a game, led by Paul Westphal’s Phoenix Suns with 113.4. Only three teams held foes under 100 a game, led by Pat Riley’s Knicks at 95.4.

But things began to change the following season, and as proof we were entering a new NBA phase, Houston and New York staged a seven-game Finals won by the Rockets in which neither team scored 100 points in any game.

By the 1995-96 season, we were down to just 13 teams (of 29) averaging 100 or more and 15 teams holding foes under 100, led by Mike Fratello’s Cavaliers at 88.5 a game. Chicago beat Seattle in a six-game Finals featuring just three plus-100 games and two games in the 70s.

OK, what was going on?

In my view, the league was being held captive by fraidy-cat coaches who were happier when their teams did not have the ball than when they did. It was about game tempo and actually taking shots. Foremost among them was Fratello, whose team in one four-year stretch led the league in fewest shots taken per game three times. Jerry Sloan was right there with him in Utah, and, surprisingly, so was Larry Brown in Indiana.

Luka Doncic leads the NBA with a remarkable 34 points per game, with Jayson Tatum's 30.7 only just cracking the top five. LM Otero/Associated Press

This brings us to our quarter-century anniversary. By 1997-98, the NBA had become a nightly grind. Only four of the league’s 29 teams scored 100 a game, led by the Lakers at 105.5 under Del Harris. Twenty-four teams were “holding” (i.e. stalling) opponents under 100, led by Gregg Popovich’s Spurs at 88.5 a game.

Thus we had a sluggish Chicago-Utah Finals in which the Bulls broke 90 twice. The Jazz never did. Game 3 was a doozy: Chicago 96, Utah 54. Repeat: 96-54. Aren’t you sorry you missed that one?

While all this was going on, there was one delightfully deviant coach. You know already it had to be Denver’s Doug Moe. While most other teams were holding the ball and praying they wouldn’t have a 24-second violation, Moe’s Nuggets led the league in shots attempted per game eight times between 1981-82 and 1989-90.

Of course, I feel compelled to retell the story of the pregame media session when the Nuggets weren’t going very well, during which the ever-blunt Moe said, “If I were you, I’d take the Celtics, the points, and the extra points.” The game began and Kevin McHale scored the first 13 points, breaking Danny Schayes’s nose in the process.

Oh well, that was Then. In the Here and Now, every team in the league is averaging more than 100 points a game and no team is holding foes under 100. Now I must confess there was a throwback 90-88 Cavaliers-Suns game Wednesday night. Maybe it was Mike Fratello Night.

One obvious reason for the scoring surge is the hostile takeover of the game by the 3-point shot. It really is a different game.

Ah, the three. It didn’t exactly take the NBA by storm when it was introduced for the 1979-80 season. The Hawks, for example, were 13 for 75 the entire season. The Lakers were 20 for 100. The 76ers were 27 for 125. The San Diego Çlippers (Brian Taylor, Freeman Williams) at 177 for 543 and Celtics (Larry Bird, Chris Ford) at 162 for 422 were its biggest exponents.

Here’s the great one. The Warriors were 27 for 121 on threes. Through the first 35 games this season, Stephen Curry and Thompson were a combined 254 for 623 on threes themselves. By the way, Thompson was 10 for 21 on threes in that 54-point game.

And you’ll also love this one. The 1980 All-Star Game was the first one with the three. The East beat the West, 144-136, in OT. Of the 238 shots attempted, Bird took the only two 3-pointers for the East, making one, and it was a big one. The West missed all four of its attempts.

In last year’s 163-160 Team LeBron triumph over Team Durant, the teams took 241 shots: 121 threes and 120 twos. What more do you need to know?

Who knows? Maybe some night a team will score 200. I hope Doug Moe is there to see it.

