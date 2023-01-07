Melrose wrestling coach Larry Tremblay eclipses 800 career wins

Melrose wrestling coach Larry Tremblay eclipsed the 800-win mark (801) after the Red Hawks compiled four wins in the Ray Southland Memorial team duals tournament in Southington, Conn.

Melrose prevailed against Newtown (Conn.) HS, 40-37, to go along with victories against Francis Maloney HS, of Meriden, Conn., 77-7; Daniel Hand HS, of Madison, Conn., 54-0; and host Southington HS, 50-27.

Methuen 42, Tewksbury 30 — Freshman twins Anthony (4-0 at 126 pounds, 1-0 at 132) and Vinnie DeMaio (4-0 at 145) shined for the Rangers (16-0) in their match wins vs. Tewksbury, along with wins against Lynn Tech (48-6), Longmeadow (30-13), Holyoke (50-6), and Quincy Upper (51-6)..