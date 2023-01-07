fb-pixel Skip to main content
Saturday's schools roundup

Melrose wrestling coach Larry Tremblay eclipses 800 career wins

By Zachary Lyons Globe correspondent,Updated January 7, 2023, 43 minutes ago

Melrose wrestling coach Larry Tremblay eclipsed the 800-win mark (801) after the Red Hawks compiled four wins in the Ray Southland Memorial team duals tournament in Southington, Conn.

Melrose prevailed against Newtown (Conn.) HS, 40-37, to go along with victories against Francis Maloney HS, of Meriden, Conn., 77-7; Daniel Hand HS, of Madison, Conn., 54-0; and host Southington HS, 50-27.

Methuen 42, Tewksbury 30 — Freshman twins Anthony (4-0 at 126 pounds, 1-0 at 132) and Vinnie DeMaio (4-0 at 145) shined for the Rangers (16-0) in their match wins vs. Tewksbury, along with wins against Lynn Tech (48-6), Longmeadow (30-13), Holyoke (50-6), and Quincy Upper (51-6)..

Milford 44, Lowell 33 — Michael Mastroianni (3-0 at 220) had two pins and Hampton Kaye-Kuter (3-0 at 285) had two pins to lead the way for the Scarlet Hawks (12-0) in their match wins vs. Lowell, Andover (40-29), Nashoba (57-3), and Ludlow (45-22).

Boys’ swimming

Algonquin 92, Westborough 70 — Sophomore David Huynh produced a double win in the 200-yard freestyle relay and the 500 freestyle relay to lead the Titans (6-1) to the victory.

Girls’ swimming

Westborough 95, Algonquin 57 — Junior Caitlyn Reitsma won the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard backstroke to to lead the Rangers (5-0) to the win.


