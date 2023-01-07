No. 16 Duke edges Boston College in men’s college basketball

Quinten Post led the Eagles (8-8, 2-3) with 16 points and six boards, Makai Ashton-Langford had 12 points and DeMarr Langford Jr. added 11.

Filipowski finished with 15 points and nine rebounds, while Mark Mitchell added 14 points for the Blue Devils (12-4, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Dariq Whitehead scored 18 points, Kyle Filipowski hit two clutch free throws and No. 16 Duke rebounded from a miserable loss by beating host Boston College, 65-64, on Saturday.

Duke trailed, 64-63, before Filipowski sank his free throws with 12.4 seconds left. Ashton-Langford then missed an off-balance jumper in the closing seconds.

Duke was coming off its worst loss as a ranked team facing an unranked ACC opponent, 84-60 on Wednesday night at North Carolina State.

Trailing, 63-62, BC’s Jaeden Zackery had a driving shot blocked by Mitchell at the rim, but Post hit a turnaround jumper with 28 seconds left.

Chants of ‘Let’s Go Eagles!’ drowned out a large contingent of Blue Devils’ fans yelling ‘Let’s Go Duke!’ during timeouts late in the game.

Filipowski’s layup gave the Blue Devils a 52-38 edge 5½ minutes into the second half before the Eagles went on a 16-2 spree to tie it on Zackery’s fast-break layup with just under 9 minutes to play.

The Blue Devils went without a basket for over 9 minutes before Filipowski’s driving basket made it 63-59 with 1:41 to go. But BC’s Prince Aligbe nailed a 3 — his first of the game— from the left corner 19 seconds later.

Down 15-0 before scoring their first basket nearly eight minutes into their last game, the Blue Devils looked determined to pound the ball inside from the start. They scored on Whitehead’s layup 11 seconds into the game on Saturday.

Facing his first rough stretch with losses in two of the last three games before Saturday, first-year coach Jon Scheyer saw his talented team rely on its muscle and skill to overcome a scrappy BC team to end a two-game road losing streak.

In coach Earl Grant’s second season, Boston College keeps showing why they’ll be hard to play against, relying on defense first. If they can add some consistent scorers, they may climb into the upper portion of the conference.

Duke guard Jeremy Roach, the team’s second-leading scorer (11.9 points per game) and tops in assists (3.2), missed the game with a toe injury.

With a full second left in the first half, Langford took the ball out of bounds under his own basket, throwing a high pass to 7-footer Post, who made the catch and hit a fadeaway jumper near the left baseline.







