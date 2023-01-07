No pool? No problem for the East Boston swim team, which is making the best of its vagabond existence

But he won’t do it until his team gets its home back.

He has been the coach at Eastie since 1980 and is ready to retire.

A clock has been ticking in the head of East Boston swim coach Dave Arinella for the last two years.

The Paris Street Community Center has been East Boston’s home pool since the team’s inception, but it has been under construction since March 2020.

Without a pool to call home, Arinella’s team must fight to create a sense of community.

“We have been orphans,” Arinella said. “People across the city have been nice enough to let us use their pool for practice, but we still haven’t hosted a home meet in three years.”

East Boston swimmers Jhoneider Herrera (from left), Delia McCrary and Jared Pacitta have made the best of a nomadic existence. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

The Eastie swimmers have jumped from pool to pool over the past 34 months, commuting up to half an hour for practice, which puts a significant strain on the students, many of whom have other responsibilities such as jobs or caring for younger siblings.

East Boston has one of just three remaining City League swim teams, along with O’Bryant and Latin Academy, which makes the team even more important to the community, Arinella said.

“The difference between an inner-city high school swim team like ours and a suburban swim team is that on the suburban swim team, kids who come to the team already have competitive experience and know all their stroke mechanics,” Arinella said. “We are actually teaching kids how to stroke and how to kick and how to compete.”

Arinella said he doesn’t know what has caused delays in construction. He was invited to walk through the pool once during construction, and he said he marveled at the new locker rooms and mechanical features before his eyes settled on the hole in the ground where the pool should be.

In the meantime, East Boston has practiced at the Murphy Pool in Dorchester, the Flaherty Pool in Roslindale, and the BCYF Community Center in Charlestown, among others. To get to practice, the team had to load onto buses and commute up to 30 minutes.

“A lot of students . . . would be focused on other things like having an hour less to do homework since we’re commuting so far to go to different pools,” said senior captain Jhoneider Herrera. “Kids are worried about other things getting done on time because of the travel. And because of that, the kids don’t really get to enjoy the community as much.”

Jared Pacitta comes up for air while practicing his breast stroke for East Boston. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

This year, the team has mostly settled at the YMCA’s Umana Pool in East Boston, which is within walking distance of the high school. Arinella said he is grateful to have a steady place to practice, but the pool still poses its own challenges.

“It is a little bit harder [to build community] because at Paris Street Pool, everyone already knew the coach and a lot of the prior swimmers, so it felt more like family,” Herrera said. “At the Umana, they’re nice, but it’s just not like it used to be.”

The Umana Pool also doesn’t have starting blocks. East Boston’s swim team includes many athletes who have never swum competitively, and without starting blocks to practice on, they struggle during meets.

“In a shorter race, a competitive start is the whole race,” Arinella said. “Your start and your turn are your whole race in the 50 freestyle.”

Arinella and his captains — Herrera, Deivy Jimenez, Leonardo Leiva, Delia McCrary, Jared Pacitta, Emma Whieknact, and Jason daSilva — combat the lack of starting blocks by showing new swimmers how to start on the deck.

A lack of starting blocks at the Umana YMCA makes it tough to teach new swimmers proper technique. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

But the captains’ main task is to help foster a sense of community. Herrera does so by being a jokester, making light of tough practices and messing around with his fellow captains, he said. He recalled his freshman year, when the captains used to joke around at the Paris Street Pool.

“Everyone was so close, and we would always play pranks on each other,” Herrera said. “We were right there, and we were so comfortable at Paris Street that people would get there quick and just hang out, take naps before practice.”

McCrary said she takes a more go-with-the-flow approach. She and Pacitta said they try to lead by example and not feel discouraged, encouraging other swimmers to do the same.

“I’m just trying to help the younger swimmers understand how to go about swimming, if that makes sense,” she said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re fast — technique is what matters the most.”

A potential reopening for the Paris Street Pool is set for October 2023, according to Arinella. When that day comes — whenever it may be — Arinella will breathe a sigh of relief.

“It’s not just the swim team,” Arinella said. “The community can’t wait.”

David Arinella wanted to retire a couple of years ago, but he won't leave until he knows his team has a permanent home again. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Diving in

▪ Henry Brien, Peyton Gibbs, and Abriana Cronstrom, the captains of the Triton co-op team, created an anti-drowning initiative within the Triton, Pentucket, and Newburyport school districts to teach third-graders the fundamentals of water safety.

Since starting the program over the summer, the swimmers have worked with approximately 300 students across the three districts, according to coach Rebecca Burrell.

“It’s sad that there is a lot more that can be done, but it just isn’t,” Burrell said. “We just started talking about how we might be able to change that, and this is what grew from there.”

They began working with the elementary schools that each captain attended and expanded from there.

Brien, Gibbs, Cronstrom, and Burrell began discussing the idea for the program after a drowning occurred near Newburyport in June. Burrell and the captains are all Red Cross certified and have experience lifeguarding.

“We wanted to be able to use what we all knew to give the kids a sense of when you would do CPR . . . and we all knew what the risks of not teaching the kids what they needed to know . . . so we wanted to make sure we felt that it was the kind of thing that we could send them home to talk to their parents about what they learned,” Burrell said.

The group intentionally chose to focus on third-graders because they are old enough to understand the information presented to them and make informed choices but young enough to take it to heart, whereas older students may act uninterested.

“The idea was to give them a basis for what to do if they ever found themselves in a tricky situation around water,” Burrell said.

▪ The Martha’s Vineyard boys took on Saint John Paul II in their first dual meet of the season Thursday and broke a 10-year-old record in the first event of the night. Christian Flanders, Simon Hammarlund, Andy Carr, and Emmett Silva won the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:59.47, breaking the record set in 2013, when current assistant coach Liam Cosgrove was on the roster.

▪ Bridgewater-Raynham senior captain Jessie McNeil’s undefeated regular-season streak dates to the 2019-20 season, and she continued her tear Tuesday with wins in the 200 IM and 100 butterfly against Apponequet. She qualified for Division 1 states in both events.

Emma Healy can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com.