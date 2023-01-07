Northeastern men’s hockey relieved to find a win at Fenway

The move was in reference to the fact that it was the first goal of the season for the graduate transfer from Merrimack, but it could have served as a gesture for the entire team, as the Huskies entered the contest having dropped six of their last seven games. It would prove to be the game-winning goal as Northeastern prevailed, 4-1, to improve to 9-9-3 on the season.

When Liam Walsh scored to give Northeastern a 2-0 lead over Connecticut in the opener of Saturday’s men’s college hockey doubleheader at Fenway Park, Walsh mimicked pulling a monkey off his back as he skated to the bench to celebrate with his teammates.

“That was huge. He’s a really well-liked guy in the locker room,” Northeastern coach Jerry Keefe said of Walsh. “That was a huge boost for our entire team, because he’s been playing really well. We talked about it in a meeting the other day. We said ‘You’re really close, and a lot of times those guys end up finding a way to get a big goal at the right time, and that’s exactly what he did.”

A pair of locals gave NU the early lead when Aidan McDonough took a cross-ice pass from Bridgewater native Cam Lund and beat Arsenii Sergeev glove side for a 1-0 advantage 10:36 into the first period. It was the 13th goal of the season for the Milton native, who celebrated by pretending to toss a baseball up in the air and swinging his stick to drive it over the Green Monster.

“I played baseball in high school, so I think it might have cleared the Monster from where I was standing,” McDonough joked, adding that he remembered when former NU forward Adam Gaudette pulled the same trick in 2017 and was at the game in 2010 for Boston University forward David Warsofsky’s similar celebration.

The lead became 2-0 when Walsh’s shot deflected off the stick of a UConn defender and found the back of the net 15:33 into the first period.

It would stay that way until the second half of the third period.

UConn had hoped to attack Northeastern goalie Devon Levi (29 saves) by dumping the puck in and creating a lot of traffic in front of the Northeastern net, as they did in last year’s 4-1 win in the Hockey East semifinals at TD Garden. It would prove to be a harder feat this time around.

“We have all the confidence in the world in Levi,” Keefe said of the 2022 Mike Richter Award winner. “He was great tonight. He’s the best goaltender in the country, and we know that.”

There were some good chances early on, as UConn nearly struck first less than four minutes into the game when Jake Percival fired a slap shot from the top of the left face-off circle. The puck beat Levi glove side, but clanged off the post.

UConn finally broke through 12:26 into the third to cut the deficit to 2-1 when Matt Wood’s shot deflected off of a Northeastern defenseman’s leg and went over Levi, rolling into the net.

The momentum would not last long as Justin Hryckowian scored on a breakaway 35 seconds later, his wrist shot beating Sergeev five hole for the 3-1 advantage at 13:01 of the final period.

“It was a big goal, obviously,” said Hryckowian, who credited defenseman Vinny Borgesi for blocking a shot that kicked out to McDonough, who sent the puck up ice to Hryckowian. “Shifts after goals are always big for our team, and you want to make sure you have a good one. Regaining that two-goal lead was unreal.”

Just 30 seconds later, Hudson Shandor appeared to cut the deficit to 3-2, but the goal was disallowed after a review showed goalie interference.

“Í thought we played OK,” said UConn coach Mike Cavanaugh. “We didn’t play a bad game. They buried their opportunities and we didn’t. Sometimes that happens. They were opportunistic, and we weren’t tonight.”

Freshman Jack Williams put the game away when he skated down the right side then cut across the crease and flipped a backhander past Sergeev (22 saves).

The loss dropped UConn, which entered the game 10th nationally and has been ranked for 13 straight weeks, to 13-6-3. The teams will meet again next Saturday, when UConn open its new rink on campus, the Toscano Family Ice Forum.

Boston College and Massachusetts met in the nightcap, with the Eagles taking a 2-1 lead into the first intermission on goals by Cutter Gauthier and Cam Burke. Michael Cameron had the tally for the Minutemen.

