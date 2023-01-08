fb-pixel Skip to main content

Three Kings Day arrives with music, entertainment in Boston’s Latin Quarter

Updated January 8, 2023, 58 minutes ago
Presenter José Massó reads from a copy of Yomaries Centeno Bermúdez’s “Los Reyes Magos y los Pasteles de Masa de Colores” during the Three Kings Day celebration on Saturday.Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Live music, interactive presentations, and community marked the celebration of Día de Los Reyes, or Three Kings Day, in Boston’s Latin Quarter. Saturday afternoon’s event at the Hyde Square Task Force building featured a performance by Boston Landmarks Orchestra’s resident artist and cuatro player, Fabiola M. Méndez, with youth members of the Hyde Square Task Force and a reading of Yomaries Centeno Bermúdez’s “Los Reyes Magos y los Pasteles de Masa de Colores,” by “¡Con Salsa!” presenter José Massó. The event was presented with support of the Mabel Louise Rabel Foundation, the Schrafft Charitable Trust, Eastern Bank, and the Yawkey Foundation.

