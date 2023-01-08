Bill Campbell, 74, first big-money free agent of the Sox, dies

Mr. Campbell, a righthander who featured a screwball that was effective against both right- and lefthanded hitters, won 17 games and saved 20 more for the Minnesota Twins in 1976, while taking the ball for almost half of the team’s games and pitching 167⅔ innings. (For comparison, only one Red Sox starting pitcher — Nick Pivetta — threw as many innings this past year and no one on the starting staff came close to Mr. Campbell’s 17 wins.)

Bill Campbell, who was the first big-money free agent signed by the Boston Red Sox and who was named the American League’s Fireman of the Year in the first season of that million-dollar contract, died Friday in hospice care in the Chicago area after being diagnosed with cancer. He was 74.

Before that 1976 season, he had sought an $8,000 raise, to $30,000 a year, but tight-fisted Twins owner Calvin Griffith rejected that. So after playing out the 1976 season, Mr. Campbell became one of baseball’s first group of free agents, a year after a federal judge’s ruling dismantled baseball’s reserve clause, which tied a player to a team in perpetuity.

Mr. Campbell chose the Red Sox and the team’s $1 million dollars over five seasons. His quick signing made him the third modern free agent signing in baseball history.

His tenure at Fenway started out rocky. He acknowledged in Boston’s sports pages that a million dollars to toss a baseball was “ridiculous.” And he did not help his cause by blowing game after game in the season’s first few weeks. By April 25, his 0-3 record with no saves and a 10.57 ERA was insufferable to the long-suffering Fenway faithful, some of whom would hurl objects into the bullpen when he began to warm up.

Mr. Campbell said he turned his season around by focusing less on trying to justify his contract and by fixing a mechanical flaw in his delivery. He would end up leading the league with 31 saves, to go along with 13 wins, tops on the team. It was his only season as an All-Star and he placed fifth in the tally for the Cy Young award.

Yet his workload took a toll on his shoulder. He would struggle with injuries for long periods of the rest of his career, which included four more seasons with the Sox, two with the Chicago Cubs, and stints with the Philadelphia Phillies, St. Louis Cardinals, Detroit Tigers, and Montreal Expos.

Oftentimes in those later years, his character was prized as much as his arm.

“The one thing that really turned my head was the class guy I was talking to on the other end of the phone,” Cubs general manager Dallas Green said, discussing his decision to offer a contract to Mr. Campbell after the 1981 season. “I’m a nut on innards and this man has them.”

Cubs manager Jim Frey concurred: “There aren’t many classier people in the game than Campbell.”

Mr. Campbell retired in 1987 with 126 saves, a 3.54 ERA, and 83 wins against 68 losses.

William Richard Campbell was born in Highland Park, just outside Detroit, on Aug. 9, 1948, and the family moved to Southern California a decade later.

Mr. Campbell was an outfielder/third-baseman and did not start pitching full time until he was taught to throw the screwball at Mount San Antonio community college. In his bid to transfer to Cal Poly Pomona, Mr. Campbell lost his college deferment and found himself drafted and a member of the 101st Airborne Division heading for Vietnam. It was 1967, the height of the war and soon after his best friend had been killed in action, according to an interview last year with the Society for American Baseball Research.

Advertisement

He counted the days of service as a radio operator, first at base camp then on jungle patrols, in Vietnam — “11 months and 27 days” — before returning stateside.

After being discharged, he played in a semipro league, attracting the notice of a Twins scout.

“I signed at a Denny’s restaurant, over a cheeseburger and a malt,” Mr. Campbell later said. “They signed me for $1,000. I’ll tell you, I thought that was the most money in the world. I couldn’t sleep that night.”

Of the $1 million he was paid by the Sox? Much of that was lost in problematic tax shelters set up by his agent and penalties imposed by the IRS, he told Leigh Montville in a 1990 Sports Illustrated article that in part detailed financial problems.















