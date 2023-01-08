Dick Flavin, who turned Red Sox heroics into poems, dies at 86

Tweaking Thayer’s original poem into “Teddy at the Bat,” a tribute to Ted Williams, Mr. Flavin found a new calling. His version ends not on the sour note of Casey’s strikeout , but with an exclamation of victory and joy :

“Wow, I thought to myself, a poem about baseball,” he wrote in the introduction to “Red Sox Rhymes: Verses and Curses,” his 2015 collection of his own baseball poems. “Wasn’t poetry supposed to be about the meaning of life, the moon and stars, that sort of thing? This, though, was about a game, one to which I was already addicted. I couldn’t get enough of ‘Casey.’ "

For his final career turn, which brought national acclaim, Dick Flavin drew inspiration from his boyhood love of Ernest Lawrence Thayer’s poem “Casey at the Bat.”

“And they’re going wild at Fenway Park ‘cause Teddy hit one out!”

Mr. Flavin, who lived in Quincy his whole life, was 86 when he died Dec. 28 in South Shore Hospital in Weymouth of complications from a fall 10 days earlier.

His fame as a poet arrived decades after Mr. Flavin began his working life at his family’s Quincy real estate and insurance firm.

He also had been a speechwriter to politicians such as US Senator Edward M. Kennedy, a press secretary to officials such as Mayor Kevin White, a TV news reporter and editor, a commentator and satirist at WBZ-TV, a touring professional speaker, a university lecturer who taught about how to use humor in public life, and the day games public address announcer for the Boston Red Sox.

In his late 70s, he eclipsed the renown of his Emmy-winning Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame years on TV by penning a best-seller that glorified Red Sox players such as Williams and Carl Yastrzemski, and Fenway Park itself in verses that earned him the title poet laureate of the Red Sox.

While reciting his baseball poems in venues that included Fenway Park and Symphony Hall, Mr. Flavin shared his wordplay with baseball fans and with those for whom bungling a rhyme was a bigger error than booting a ground ball.

In his ode to Yastrzemski, Mr. Flavin ended by conceding:

There just is no rhyme

To go with Yastrzemski

And take that from one

Who’s made the attemptski.

“You don’t have to be shameless to do this stuff,” he quipped on NPR’s quiz show “Wait, Wait … Don’t Tell Me,” when he was a guest in 2015, “but it helps a lot.”

Mr. Flavin (right) chatted with Boston Red Sox legend Carl Yastrzemski at a charity event at Fenway Park in 2015. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff/The Boston Globe

The secret to Mr. Flavin’s success, friends and family said, was that he never took himself too seriously, even though he was very serious about his work.

“Journalist, author, poet, playwright, historian, toastmaster, entertainer, human baseball encyclopedia, Dick was a talented, loyal friend who brought joy to all who knew him and to the countless many who never had that privilege,” said Paul Kirk, a former Democratic National Committee chairman.

“While our lives are emptier without Dick Flavin,” Kirk said, “the ‘Human Beings’ Hall of Honor’ is richer with his admission.”

In a statement, the Red Sox called Mr. Flavin “our own beloved poet laureate,” and said that “his words and warmth will always be part of the organization.”

And Globe sports columnist Bob Ryan tweeted: “Some people are irreplaceable in our society because they have created roles no one else could play as well. The late Dick Flavin was one of those people. We were all lucky to have him.”

Mr. Flavin recited Sox-inspired poems to several hundred fans as the team's equipment truck left Fenway Park for Fort Myers, Fla., to begin spring training in 2016. John Tlumacki

The third of four siblings, Richard Patrick Flavin was born in Boston on Dec. 7, 1936, and grew up in Quincy’s Merrymount neighborhood.

His father, James Flavin, who left school as a youth to help his own family financially, went on to found the Flavin and Flavin real estate and insurance business.

His mother, Helen Donovan Flavin, raised the children and “had the personality that he ended up with,” said Mr. Flavin’s daughter Leslie McCarthy of Los Gatos, Calif. “She was organizing the games and all that sort of stuff for the little kids.”

Mr. Flavin, she said, took similar delight in being a parent to his two daughters and “was a ton of fun. Everything was a game and he wanted others to be part of the game with him. We were living with someone who was having such a wonderful experience with life, and he enjoyed all of it.”

After Archbishop Williams High School in Braintree, Mr. Flavin graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Stonehill College. He later took graduate courses at New York University in radio and television.

Mr. Flavin formerly was married to Betsy Gildersleeve Flavin Gustafson, with whom he had two daughters. She now lives in Carlsbad, Calif., as does their daughter Meredith.

As a boy in Quincy, he played baseball — poorly, by his recollection. Yet he dreamed of “making spectacular leaping catches” at the centerfield wall in Fenway Park and throwing out a runner “just the way Dom DiMaggio did it. Dom wore glasses, too, you know, just like me,” he wrote in his blog.

Even though Mr. Flavin’s talent fell short of his dreams, he ended up with two World Series championship rings through his role as the Red Sox day game public address announcer.

His affection for DiMaggio, meanwhile, led to a later-in-life friendship with his childhood hero. That led to an unusual baseball moment that later was memorialized in David Halberstam’s 2003 book “Teammates: A Portrait of Friendship,” and an ESPN documentary.

In 2001, as Ted Williams was seriously ill in his Florida home, “I was having dinner with Dominic,” Mr. Flavin told the Globe that fall, and DiMaggio suddenly announced that he wanted to drive to Florida to see his old friend.

Williams, DiMaggio, and Johnny Pesky had been teammates on Boston’s 1940s teams.

DiMaggio’s “wife, Emily, told him it was too long a drive for him to do alone,” Flavin recalled. “I’d had a couple of wines so I said, ‘Maybe I’ll drive down with you.’ Dominic said, ‘Great, why don’t we invite Johnny?’ So we did. And it was one of the greatest experiences of my life.”

The three talked baseball on the drive down, and “when we first went in to where Ted was sitting, it was very emotional,” Flavin said. “When Ted first saw Dominic and reached out to hug him, I thought I’d come apart at the seams. Those two guys love each other so much.”

At the gathering, Mr. Flavin recited to the three old players “Teddy at the Bat,” which he had rewritten to include references to all of them. The poem was a hit.

“I went to Florida several more times to see Ted,” Mr. Flavin said in a Globe interview the following year, “and he’d say in his booming voice, ‘Hey, let’s hear the poem again.’ "

In addition to his two daughters and former wife, Mr. Flavin leaves a sister, Marilyn Flavin Colman of Osterville, and three grandchildren.

A gathering to celebrate his life will be announced.

Even during Boston’s lean years and the 86-year drought between Red Sox World Series championships, Mr. Flavin was always drawn to Fenway, where he sensed the presence of past players.

“It’s where her ghosts still play,” he wrote in “Long Live Fenway Park” for the ball field’s 100th anniversary, a poem that concludes:

That’s why this place is magic,

Why she’s made such a mark.

She’s one hundred and still going strong.

And long live Fenway Park!

Bryan Marquard can be reached at bryan.marquard@globe.com.