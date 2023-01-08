Dorchester 17-year-old arrested on gun charges

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on gun charges after a foot chase in Dorchester on Saturday evening, officials said.

Boston police officers were on patrol near Draper Street when they approached a group of people as part of an investigation, according to a Sunday statement from police.

Upon seeing the officers, the suspect — a 17-year-old from Dorchester who was not identified because of his age — appeared to shift an item in the waistband of his pants and then took off running, pursued on foot by the officers, police said. The teenager took a handgun from his pants and discarded it on the ground while running away, according to the statement.