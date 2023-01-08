Dorchester 17-year-old arrested on gun charges

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on gun charges after a foot chase in Dorchester on Saturday evening, officials said.
Boston police officers were on patrol near Draper Street when they approached a group of people as part of an investigation, according to a Sunday statement from police.
Upon seeing the officers, the suspect — a 17-year-old from Dorchester who was not identified because of his age — appeared to shift an item in the waistband of his pants and then took off running, pursued on foot by the officers, police said. The teenager took a handgun from his pants and discarded it on the ground while running away, according to the statement.
Officers caught up to the teen and placed him in custody at 7:55 p.m. The gun he allegedly discarded was found to be a loaded .40 caliber Hi-Point JCP 40 pistol, police said.
The 17-year-old will appear in Suffolk County Juvenile Court – Dorchester at an unspecified date, according to the statement. The teen faces delinquency charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and carrying a loaded firearm.
