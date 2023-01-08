Police return to Cohasset home of missing mother Sunday morning

Ana Walshe, 39, disappeared after she left her home around 4 a.m. on New Year’s Day to take a rideshare to Logan International Airport for a flight to the nation’s capital, family have told police. Investigators have not been able to confirm she took a rideshare, but have determined she did not board a flight from Logan, according to Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley.

COHASSET — Authorities searching for a Cohasset mother of three who has been missing for a week returned to her home Sunday morning, while detectives from Cohasset and State Police are in Washington D.C. as part of the investigation.

Around 9 a.m. Sunday, police returned to Walshe’s home on Chief Justice Cushing Highway in Cohasset, according to Justin Shrair, a spokesman for Cohasset police.

A group of investigators could be seen at the end of the home’s gravel driveway around noon, while numerous police vehicles were parked close by.

Ana Walshe

Investigators took photos of a car parked near the home, according to Boston 25. A State Police K-9 unit was also seen at the house Sunday morning.

On Saturday, State Police spokesman David Procopio said the ground search will not resume unless investigators develop new information that warrants doing so.

Cohasset police and State Police completed a two-day ground search of a wooded area near Walshe’s home on Saturday evening and used divers to search a stream and a swimming pool, according to Procopio.

Detectives from Cohasset police and the State Police arrived in Washington D.C. early Saturday morning as part of the investigation, according to Shrair. Along with their home in Cohasset, Walshe’s family has a house in D.C.

Carrie Westbrook, a long-time friend of Ana Walshe who lives outside Washington D.C., told the Globe Saturday that she and many of Walshe’s friends and colleagues are concerned.

“It’s so bizarre and I’m really really worried about her,” Westbrook said. “She is the type of person who is always really well put together and over communicative about things.”

Westbrook said she and Walshe worked and lived together in Washington D.C. after Walshe first came to the US from Serbia in 2005. At the time, Walshe was going back and forth for a few years from Serbia to DC on summer work visas, Westbrook said, and the pair have remained in touch since.

Westbrook said Walshe was supposed to visit her the evening of Dec. 27 to see her new condo, but Walshe texted to say she had to work late and would be delayed. Westbrook waited more than two hours before Walshe texted to say her phone had died, she was unable to use GPS to get directions and she had returned home.

“It was so unlike her, so weird. I said, ‘Are you OK? I’m just really worried about you,’ " Westbrook said, recounting the text exchange. “And she said, ‘I’m OK,’ and sent screenshots of her trying to call me and the phone not working.”

They agreed to reschedule the visit, Westbrook said. Walshe texted the following day to say she had gone to the store to get a new SIM card for her phone and it was working again, according to Westbrook.

They agreed to meet Jan. 5, but when Westbrook last texted Walshe on Jan. 3, the message never displayed as delivered, according to Westbrook.

Westbrook has called some of Walshe’s coworkers and mutual friends since she disappeared.

“We are all worried about her traveling back and forth... I hope she’s not burned out and just tired,” Westbrook said.

Walshe’s husband, Brian R. Walshe, has cooperated with the search, according to Cohasset police Chief William Quigley.

Brian Walshe pleaded guilty in 2021 in federal court in Boston for scamming a Los Angeles art buyer into purchasing two fake Andy Warhol paintings. He is awaiting sentencing, according to court records.

Quigley has said Walshe’s disappearance and her husband’s case “seem to be two very separate things.”

Walshe, in a June 2022 letter to the court, said her husband is a wonderful stay-at-home father.

“We are all looking forward to the new chapter of his life,” she wrote.

On Saturday, investigators said a two-alarm fire that broke out Friday afternoon at a property formerly owned by Walshe in Cohasset was not suspicious.

The fire at 725 Jerusalem Road originated in the area of damaged piping connected to a natural gas fireplace insert, according to Jake Wark, a spokesman for the state Department of Fire Services.

Walshe bought the Jerusalem Road property for $800,000 in 2020 and sold it for $1.385 million in March 2022, according to officials and state records.

