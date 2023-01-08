Swampscott police investigate swastika painted on sidewalk

Police are seeking the public’s help as they investigate a swastika that was painted on a sidewalk in Swampscott, officials said.

The swastika was painted Friday afternoon near the juncture of Redington Street and Forest Avenue using white spray paint, according to a Saturday statement from Swampscott police. A nearby vehicle was found to have a white line painted on its side as well, according to the statement.

Religious organizations in Swampscott have been notified about the incident, according to police.