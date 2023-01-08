Swampscott police investigate swastika painted on sidewalk

Police are seeking the public’s help as they investigate a swastika that was painted on a sidewalk in Swampscott, officials said.
The swastika was painted Friday afternoon near the juncture of Redington Street and Forest Avenue using white spray paint, according to a Saturday statement from Swampscott police. A nearby vehicle was found to have a white line painted on its side as well, according to the statement.
Religious organizations in Swampscott have been notified about the incident, according to police.
Police said evidence was recovered at the scene that could help identify a suspect or suspects. Police are also asking residents to aid in the search, encouraging them to review any home security video recorded between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Friday that might be helpful to them.
Anyone with information about the incident can call the Swampscott Police Department at 781-595-1111.