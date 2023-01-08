Who would spend $600 for a hair dryer? You’d be surprised.

And yet, it’s become such an object of obsession that it has racked up more than 4 billion views on TikTok and turned into a cultural signifier, a new shorthand for a certain type of fancy-pants person. SNL hasn’t — yet — roasted it, but of course a hair stylist known for her work with the Kardashians i s now a “global styling ambassador” for the product.

For there is a hair drying and styling tool with such a you-gotta-be-kidding-me price tag that: an imitator that costs nearly $300 seems like a bargain; an aunt in Cambridge feared her sister’s moral judgment if she gave one to her niece; some owners are ashamed to tell close friends what they’ve done.

If you’re not a person who can say the words “my hair journey” with a straight face, you might want to stop reading now. Unless … you are an outrage person, in which case, keep going!

It’s the new, redesigned $600 Dyson Airwrap. In September, Allure magazine gave it a coveted “Best of Beauty 2022: Splurges” award. Yes, that’s Dyson, as in the vacuum cleaner maker, and, per the website, here’s where the hair tool’s magic lies: “Using the Coanda effect, an aerodynamic phenomenon where a jet of air attaches itself to a curved surface, the Airwrap gently attracts and wraps hair to style it.”

Dyson boasts that Airwrap can create beach waves, soft curls, casual curls, voluminous curls and a look called mermaid waves. (Warning: A novice may struggle to distinguish between beach and mermaid waves.)

But with families struggling to afford heat, housing, food, and medicine, and some college students forced to decide between tuition and dinner, when a normal person learns of the dryer’s chutzpah price point, they typically shout, “What???”

We’ll run the numbers in a moment, but there’s no doubt that its timing is impeccable. The Dyson Airwrap is rising at a moment when society is in need of a fresh offensive commodity to hate on — a less-hackneyed Canada Goose parka, if you will, or pumpkin spice latte.

On Twitter, the Airwrap fan girls are taking a beating:

“Buccal fat removal is the final boss for white women after they complete the last afterpay payment on their dyson airwrap,” @sassyblackdiva tweeted on Dec. 13 — also taking a swipe at the cosmetic procedure du jour (in which mid-face fat is removed for a chiseled look).

Mocked though it may be, the Airwrap has become such a force that an ecosystem of imitators has arisen, and you could spend an entire afternoon reading the blow-by-blow results of challenge matches.

BuzzFeed: “Shark Just Released A More Affordable Version Of The High-End Dyson Airwrap, So I Tested Them Against Each Other.”

The New York Times’ Wire Cutter: “The Dyson Airwrap Costs 10 Times As Much As the Revlon One-Step. But Does It Deliver a Better Blowout?”

HuffPost: “Reviewers Say These Hair Tools Are Like Dyson’s Airwrap.”

Once you’re done with the reviews, you could binge #DysonAirwrap TikToks, a genre that includes, but is not limited to: an owner curling her Golden Retriever’s lush tail with the tool; a Dyson employee who has taken to TikTok to make fun of the bad Airwrap tips available elsewhere on TikTok; and a blonde who has somehow earned 4.8 million views for doing what looks like very basic hair curling.

And now, to the $600 question. Is it worth it? On the one hand, it’s a hard “no.” There are good dryers for $30, or even less. But literally to a person, the thing that everyone who has fallen into Dyson’s grip says is: “I look like I’ve had a blowout.”

And by that standard, if you are a person who regularly gets your hair professionally blown out — either because you’re a TV newscaster or a civilian who has developed a pricey habit — a case could be made to a jury (composed of, say, yourself, or your spouse) that the Dyson is actually saving you money.

The accounting gets trickier if you don’t regularly get blowouts. In which case, you could file the expense under “self-care,” with the justification that good hair is a mood and confidence booster. Or you could claim a “cost of living adjustment,” with the logic that if others are using it to improve their hair, and you don’t, too, your hair will fall behind.

Everyone knows money can’t buy happiness. But it turns out it doesn’t necessarily buy mermaid waves, either. An informal Facebook survey of Airwrap users conducted by the Globe found some women who are so enthusiastic that they sound like salespeople working on commission. But others said it was “meh” — or worse — and sucked the moisture out of their hair, turning it to “straw.”

Julianne Rogal, a single mother in Weymouth, watches her budget carefully, but even so, she fell under the spell of Airwrap influencers, she said, most, or all, of whom already have good hair.

“That’s the problem,” she said. “No one invents a product like this for people who REALLY need it. People who have unruly, frizzy, damaged, unmanageable hair.”

Alas, such is the story of life. Those who truly need help are too infrequently the ones to get it.





Beth Teitell can be reached at beth.teitell@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @bethteitell.