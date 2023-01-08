fb-pixel Skip to main content

Woman stabbed in Quincy road rage encounter

By Isabela Rocha Globe Correspondent,Updated January 8, 2023, 13 minutes ago

A woman was stabbed Saturday afternoon in a road rage confrontation on Quincy Shore Drive, according to State Police.

Officers responded to a report of a road rage incident near Bay State Road around 4:50 p.m., said a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police in an e-mail to the Globe.

The vehicles involved had stopped and an altercation led to the stabbing of a woman, the spokesperson said.

The incident is still under investigation, according to the spokesperson, and no other information, including the woman’s condition, was available.



