It’s been a productive, impactful couple of years for Richard Neal

Outgoing House Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal’s success at holding the Internal Revenue Service accountable regarding the former president’s taxes was a big win for transparency and democracy (“Neal’s efforts pay off with Trump returns,” Page A1, Dec. 21).

The writer described the decision as the “most important” of Neal’s tenure as chairman of the committee. It was indeed important and high profile. I would argue, however, that the investments that Neal shepherded through Congress over the past two years were of even greater value.

Just to name a few: