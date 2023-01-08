It’s been a productive, impactful couple of years for Richard Neal

Outgoing House Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal’s success at holding the Internal Revenue Service accountable regarding the former president’s taxes was a big win for transparency and democracy (“Neal’s efforts pay off with Trump returns,” Page A1, Dec. 21).
The writer described the decision as the “most important” of Neal’s tenure as chairman of the committee. It was indeed important and high profile. I would argue, however, that the investments that Neal shepherded through Congress over the past two years were of even greater value.
Just to name a few:
The CARES Act and American Rescue Plan Act delivered billions of dollars of COVID relief to communities, schools, universities, and health centers, plus new child tax credits, literally saving the US economy.
The bipartisan infrastructure law will make historic and much-needed investments in roads, bridges, mass transit, and electric vehicles that will strengthen the economy in the long term.
The Inflation Reduction Act will lower drug costs, cap the price of insulin for seniors, and lower health insurance premiums for 13 million people while creating incentives for clean energy and energy efficiency.
Marty Meehan
President
University of Massachusetts
Boston