No ‘pipe dream’ — both parties must know immigration reform is urgent

Re “A divided Congress doesn’t have to be idle”: While I agree with the premise of your Jan. 1 editorial — that even a divided Congress can get important things done — I do not agree that comprehensive immigration reform is a “pipe dream.” Sure, the partisan acrimony over the issue is still running high. But both Democrats and Republicans have deep interests in coming to grips with immigration.

At the state level, both Governor Gavin Newsom of California, a Democrat, and Governor Greg Abbott of Texas, a Republican, while partisan opposites, have a common problem with immigration. At the national level, both Democratic and Republican leaders know full well that we cannot continue to accept the millions of people who are aiming to come to this country. Both sides know full well we have a crisis that demands solutions. Of course, both also value the votes they have won with their immigration rhetoric, and each may lose votes with a compromise, but each will inevitably gain votes as well. And the nation that they presumably represent will gain the most.