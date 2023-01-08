fb-pixel Skip to main content
Browns reportedly fire Bernie Kosar from radio broadcast after he bet on team

By Staff and Wire ReportsUpdated January 8, 2023, 14 minutes ago
Bernie Kosar (left) represented the Browns at the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland and was inducted into the Greater Cleveland Sports Hall of Fame in October.David Dermer/Associated Press

Former Browns quarterback and Ohio native Bernie Kosar said he was fired from the team’s radio broadcast team before Cleveland’s season-finale loss to Pittsburgh.

Kosar, an ambassador for the team in recent years and contributor on their in-house radio shows, said earlier this week he had placed a $19,000 bet on the Browns to win the game and that he would donate any winnings to charity. Ohio made sports betting legal on Jan. 1.

“Steelers GameDay yet once again I was informed by the Browns that my services are no longer desired or needed,” the two-time Pro Bowler tweeted Sunday. “I will not be doing todays radio program. I am shocked & disappointed. Brown & Orange is my life.”

Kosar has appeared as a regular guest on Browns radio programming throughout the season according to the Cleveland Plain Dealer, including scheduled segments on Cleveland Browns Daily and the team’s pregame programs.

Last month, the NFL suspended Jets wide receiver coach Miles Austin indefinitely for violating the league’s gambling policy by “wagering from a legal mobile account on table games and non-NFL professional sports,” according to a statement by his lawyer. (The NFL Network reported the suspension is for a minimum of one year.)

Jacksonville receiver Calvin Ridley received a similar suspension in March after, the league said, he bet on NFL games during late November 2021 when he was on the non-football illness list with Atlanta.

In-person sports betting is expected to begin in Massachusetts at the state’s three casinos — Encore Boston Harbor, Plainridge Park, and MGM Springfield — on Jan. 31.

