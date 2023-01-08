Browns reportedly fire Bernie Kosar from radio broadcast after he bet on team

Kosar, an ambassador for the team in recent years and contributor on their in-house radio shows, said earlier this week he had placed a $19,000 bet on the Browns to win the game and that he would donate any winnings to charity. Ohio made sports betting legal on Jan. 1.

Former Browns quarterback and Ohio native Bernie Kosar said he was fired from the team’s radio broadcast team before Cleveland’s season-finale loss to Pittsburgh.

“Steelers GameDay yet once again I was informed by the Browns that my services are no longer desired or needed,” the two-time Pro Bowler tweeted Sunday. “I will not be doing todays radio program. I am shocked & disappointed. Brown & Orange is my life.”

Kosar has appeared as a regular guest on Browns radio programming throughout the season according to the Cleveland Plain Dealer, including scheduled segments on Cleveland Browns Daily and the team’s pregame programs.

Last month, the NFL suspended Jets wide receiver coach Miles Austin indefinitely for violating the league’s gambling policy by “wagering from a legal mobile account on table games and non-NFL professional sports,” according to a statement by his lawyer. (The NFL Network reported the suspension is for a minimum of one year.)

Jacksonville receiver Calvin Ridley received a similar suspension in March after, the league said, he bet on NFL games during late November 2021 when he was on the non-football illness list with Atlanta.

