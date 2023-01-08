fb-pixel Skip to main content
Bruins 4, Sharks 2

Bruins keep up record pace to beat Sharks 4-2

By Matt Porter Globe Staff,Updated January 8, 2023, 21 minutes ago
Boston Bruins' David Pastrnak (88) is congratulated by teammates on the bench after his goal against the San Jose Sharks during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Jan. 7 in San Jose, Calif.Tony Avelar/Associated Press

SAN JOSE – The Bruins kept up their record pace to start the season, beating the Sharks on the road by a 4-2 score.

David Pastrnak, on pace for 60 goals, scored his 28th and 29th of the year. Brad Marchand couldn’t find him for an empty-netter in the final minute.

Marchand and Craig Smith also scored for Boston (31-4-4), which extended its point streak to 13 games (10-0-3).

The Sharks (12-21-8) had some bright moments, but couldn’t make enough out of their opportunities against Linus Ullmark (26 saves).

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.

