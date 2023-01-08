Bruins keep up record pace to beat Sharks 4-2

SAN JOSE – The Bruins kept up their record pace to start the season, beating the Sharks on the road by a 4-2 score.
David Pastrnak, on pace for 60 goals, scored his 28th and 29th of the year. Brad Marchand couldn’t find him for an empty-netter in the final minute.
Marchand and Craig Smith also scored for Boston (31-4-4), which extended its point streak to 13 games (10-0-3).
The Sharks (12-21-8) had some bright moments, but couldn’t make enough out of their opportunities against Linus Ullmark (26 saves).
