Houston’s late drive is a winner, but hands No. 1 draft pick to Chicago

Houston (3-13-1) won twice in the final three weeks to finish second to the Chicago Bears in draft positioning.

Davis Mills threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Akins on fourth down with 50 seconds left in Sunday’s season finale, then connected with Akins on the 2-point conversion to give Houston a 32-31 victory at Indianapolis — costing the Texans the first pick in April’s draft.

But it didn’t come without some surprises. Sam Ehlinger threw two touchdown passes and led the Indianapolis Colts to scores on three consecutive late drives to erase a 10-point deficit and give Indy a 31-24 lead with 3:33 to play.

Mills finally answered with a 30-yard completion on fourth-and-12 to move Houston to the Indy 18-yard line with 1:26 left. And after throwing two incompletions and getting sacked on third down, Mills’ throw to the end zone went through the hands of Colts safety Rodney Thomas II and into the hands of Akins.

Indy got one more shot, but couldn’t move the ball into scoring position and Ehlinger’s final heave was knocked down short of the goal line.

For the Colts, it was yet another ugly chapter in their miserable season. Houston jumped to a 10-0 lead before Indy even ran an offensive play.

But Mills’ miscues fueled Indy’s comeback.

Rodney McLeod Jr. returned the first of Mills’ two interceptions for a 26-yard touchdown that cut the deficit to 24-21 with 52 seconds left in the third quarter.

Three plays later, Thomas II, a high school teammate of Bills safety Damar Hamlin, picked off Mills. Ehlinger capitalized by throwing a 4-yard TD pass to Mo Alie-Cox to give Indy a 28-24 lead with 10:30 to go.

Indy thought it had sealed the win with a 54-yard field goal from Chase McLaughlin. Again, the defense failed to close it out.

Mills finished 22 of 38 with 298 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions as Brandin Cooks caught five passes for 106 yards.

Ehlinger, the former Texas star, was 23 of 35 with 209 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions as he fell to 0-3 as an NFL starter.

Zack Moss had 18 carries and 114 yards and a touchdown for Indy.

Steelers 28, Browns 14 — Najee Harris ran for 84 yards and a touchdown and Pittsburgh (9-8) secured a 16th straight non-losing season under coach Mike Tomlin by winning seven of its last nine, though it failed to make the playoffs when Miami edged the Jets. Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett completed 13 of 29 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown, and avoided an interception for the sixth time in his last seven appearances. Pittsburgh’s defense sacked Deshaun Watson seven times as Cleveland (7-10) gave up 20 straight points — 10 of them following Watson interceptions — after an opening touchdown. Nick Chubb ran for 77 yards and caught a touchdown pass to join Jim Brown as the only players in Browns history to exceed 1,500 yards rushing in a season.

Vikings 29, Bears 13 — Kirk Cousins threw for 225 yards and a touchdown in the first half and watched the rest of the way as NFC North champion Minnesota (13-4) tuned up for the playoffs by dealing host Chicago (3-14) a franchise-worst 10th straight loss to end the year. Cousins led three scoring drives, completing 17 of 20 passes for a sparkling 130.2 rating as the Vikings grabbed a 16-6 halftime lead. Alexander Mattison ran for 1-yard touchdowns in the second and third quarters. The Bears held out star quarterback Justin Fields, ending his pursuit of the NFL single-season rushing record at the position, but the team still ran for 118 yards to give them a franchise-record 3,014.

Falcons 30, Buccaneers 17 — Rookie Desmond Ridder’s first two career touchdown passes powered host Atlanta (7-10) over playoff-bound Tampa Bay (8-9), but not before Tom Brady broke his own NFL record for most completions in a season (490) in the first half. He capped Tampa Bay’s opening drive with an 8-yard scoring pass to tight end Kyle Rudolph and sat down in the second quarter with the game tied, then watched from the sideline as the Falcons dealt him his first-ever losing record in 22 regular seasons. Rookie Tyler Allgeier rushed for 135 yards on 24 carries to finish his rookie season with 1,035 rushing yards and Atlanta’s fifth straight losing season with back-to-back wins under second-year coach Arthur Smith. Cordarrelle Patterson added a 2-yard scoring run.

Panthers 10, Saints 7 — Eddy Pineiro kicked a 42-yard field goal as time expired, and visiting Carolina (7-10) won after New Orleans (7-10) failed to score on four possessions inside the Panthers 40-yard line. In position to win when safety Daniel Sorensen intercepted Sam Darnold near midfield and returned it to the Carolina 35 with 1:36 to go, New Orleans failed to move the ball on three plays and Wil Lutz missed a 55-yard field goal attempt — his second miss of the game. Darnold finished 5 of 15 for 43 yards and was intercepted twice, winning despite a quarterback rating of 2.8 because the Panthers rushed for 171 yards, led by Chuba Hubbard’s 69 yards on 21 carries. Carolina scored its only TD on a fumble by Darnold that was recovered in the end zone by Panthers lineman Michael Jordan.