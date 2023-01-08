Lovie Smith does old team a solid, but Bears hardly celebrating landing Draft’s No. 1 pick

Even with all that misery, the Bears were headed for the No. 2 selection before Lovie Smith coached Houston to a wild 32-31 victory at Indianapolis. Davis Mills passed for three touchdowns as the Texans (3-13-1) rallied for their second win in three games.

Chicago earned the No. 1 pick for the first time since 1947 after it lost, 29-13, to the Minnesota Vikings in its season finale on Sunday. It was the 10th straight loss for the Bears (3-14), extending a franchise record, and the 14 losses overall also marked the most in team history.

Thanks to an old friend, the Chicago Bears are on the clock for the NFL draft.

“We wanted to leave the season with a good taste in our mouth and to do it that way where you have to scratch and claw, we’ve lost a few games right at the end, overtime and all of that,” Smith said. “So it was good to see those guys kind of finish this one.”

The 64-year-old Smith coached the Bears from 2004-12, going 81-63 and making the playoffs three times, including a loss in the Super Bowl. It was Smith’s first stint as a head coach in the NFL.

Smith and Houston lost, 23-20, at Chicago on Sept. 25. That was the Bears’ last home win of the season.

“You get down to the last game, of course, and I understand the outside things that were out there as far as our football team,” Smith said. “You practice hard this week to win and as you see, it’s one thing to give it lip service.”

Chicago’s No. 1 overall selection should make for an intriguing runup to the first round of the draft on April 27.

“That’s something we’ll talk about in the future,” Bears coach Matt Eberflus said. “I don’t really have a reaction one way or the other right now. Just that I’m focused on our guys and doing the exit interviews for tomorrow.”

Quarterbacks Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, and Will Levis are among the top prospects, but the Bears traded up to take Justin Fields at No. 11 overall in 2021. Fields made great strides in his second season, throwing for 2,242 yards and 17 touchdowns and rushing for 1,143 yards and eight more TDs. But Fields’ passing ability remains a concern.

Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. and Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter also could be in the mix for the defensively challenged Bears if they stay at No. 1.

Bills, Chiefs neutral-site AFC title game remains in play

The AFC championship game will be played on a neutral site if the Chiefs and Bills reach that point.

Buffalo’s 35-23 win over the Patriots coupled with Kansas City’s 31-13 victory at Las Vegas on Saturday means the No. 1 seed Chiefs (14-3) can’t host the conference title game against the Bills (13-3) because the teams played an unequal number of games.

NFL owners approved a resolution Friday that implemented new rules for this postseason in response to the cancellation of the Bills-Bengals game after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night.

If the Bills would’ve defeated the Bengals, they would have earned the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs because a 24-20 win in Kansas City in October gave Buffalo a tiebreaker edge. Instead, the Bills finished with the No. 2 seed and will host Miami in a wild-card game next weekend.

The Bills lost a thrilling overtime game at Kansas City in the divisional round last year. The Chiefs have hosted the last four AFC championship games, going 2-2. They would host it again if their opponent is not Buffalo.

Bernie Kosar reportedly fired from Browns radio gig for betting on team

Former Browns quarterback and Ohio native Bernie Kosar said he was fired from the team’s radio broadcast team before Cleveland’s season-finale loss to Pittsburgh.

Kosar, an ambassador for the team in recent years and contributor on their in-house radio shows, said earlier this week he had placed a $19,000 bet on the Browns to win the game and that he would donate any winnings to charity. Ohio made sports betting legal on Jan. 1.

“Steelers GameDay yet once again I was informed by the Browns that my services are no longer desired or needed,” the two-time Pro Bowler tweeted Sunday. “I will not be doing todays radio program. I am shocked & disappointed. Brown & Orange is my life.”

Kosar has appeared as a regular guest on Browns radio programming throughout the season according to the Cleveland Plain Dealer, including scheduled segments on Cleveland Browns Daily and the team’s pregame programs.

Last month, the NFL suspended Jets wide receiver coach Miles Austin indefinitely for violating the league’s gambling policy by “wagering from a legal mobile account on table games and non-NFL professional sports,” according to a statement by his lawyer. The NFL Network reported the suspension is for a minimum of one year.

Jacksonville receiver Calvin Ridley received a similar suspension in March after, the league said, he bet on NFL games during late November 2021 when he was on the non-football illness list with Atlanta.

In-person sports betting is expected to begin in Massachusetts at the state’s three casinos — Encore Boston Harbor, Plainridge Park, and MGM Springfield — on Jan. 31.

Making a point

⋅ The Vikings cruised past Chicago on Sunday to finish 13-4, earning the NFC’s No. 3 seed and a wild-card weekend meeting with the Giants. It was the first time since Week 1 that Minnesota won by more than one score, and despite only three teams (Kansas City, Buffalo, Philadelphia) finishing the regular season with fewer losses, the Vikings finished the regular season outscored by opponents, 427-424.

Tampa Bay has by far the worst differential of a playoff team, outscored by 45 points (358-313) in an 8-9 season. The Giants (9-7-1) were outscored by 6, while Miami (9-8) secured the No. 7 spot in the AFC playoffs with a minus-2 point differential.

⋅ Carolina running back D’Onta Foreman and New Orleans defensive end Marcus Davenport exchanged punches were ejected in the third quarter on their season finale. The scuffle took place moments after Davenport chased Foreman down and tackled him from behind on a 1-yard run; the duo had words after rising from the Superdome turf.

When Panthers tight end Ian Thomas tried to step between them, Davenport reached around and hit Foreman with an open left hand on the right side of the running back’s helmet. Foreman, who rushed for a career-high 914 yards this season, responded by lunging at Davenport and punching him in the middle of his face mask with his right hand.

⋅ With their victory Sunday in Cleveland, the Steelers (8-9) finished ahead of the Browns (7-10) in the standings for the 34th consecutive time. Cleveland has had 17 seasons of 10 losses or more since the franchise rebooted in 1999.