Moving Trevor Story to shortstop makes sense for the Red Sox, but it opens up a glaring hole at second base

But that’s just for now. When Opening Day at Fenway arrives March 30, reality will set in when a different number than Bogaerts’s No. 2 takes the field at shortstop.

Anguish over the departure of Xander Bogaerts has subsided temporarily. When the Red Sox agreed to a long-term deal with Rafael Devers Wednesday, it soothed some of the pain fans felt from losing another homegrown star talent.

The Sox’ obvious choice for that role is Trevor Story. When they acquired Story last spring and lowballed Bogaerts on an extension, one presumed Story shifting back to shortstop, his natural position, was an outcome the Sox would gladly accept. Story was a Gold Glove finalist with the Rockies.

He likely would have won a Gold Glove at second base last year, his first with the Red Sox, if he played more than 94 games. You saw the dazzling plays in the shift. The athleticism that puts him in a class of his own. A move back to shortstop could benefit the Red Sox, and it could hurt them.

One issue, perhaps the obvious one, his arm strength. Prior to games you would see Story wrap his right arm tightly with a red band. He stretched his elbow area, which has given him issues dating back to his Colorado days. His throws were firm, sometimes lobbed, but never had much zip.

The metrics back the eye test. According to Statcast, Story averaged 79.1 mph in 2021 from shortstop as a member of the Rockies, which ranked 52nd of 58 shortstops who had a minimum of 100 throws. However, Story does throw on the run a lot, cutting the distance to first base. He mastered that while with the Rockies, learning under Troy Tulowitzki and Nolan Arenado. Story’s unique ability to throw on the run by fielding the ball out in front of his left hip, can make up for his lack of arm strength. But throws from the hole remain a question mark.

Of course, if Story does move back to shortstop, there would be a huge hole to fill at second. Due to an MLB rules change, teams will no longer be able to shift, which means range and athleticism is important.

Christian Arroyo has proven himself to be a valuable infielder and big leaguer, but has not proven he can stay healthy. Plus, his value might be greater in a bench role. The Red Sox want to keep Kiké Hernández in the outfield, where they struggled without him last year, particularly in center field.

If Trevor Story moves to shortstop, the Red Sox could start Christian Arroyo at second, although it would reduce his value as a utility infielder. Cole Burston/Associated Press

Moving Story from second not only brings up question marks regarding his arm, but also makes the Red Sox worse off at second, a position Story made look easy when he did play.

Here’s a scenario, a longshot, but a scenario nonetheless: the Red Sox could make a run at Carlos Correa. Correa originally agreed to a deal with the Giants only to have it reneged due to questions over his physical. A similar situation occurred with the Mets. New York still wanted to get a deal done, but that, so far, hasn’t come to fruition, leading to Correa and his camp reportedly speaking to at least one other team.

A short-term deal, think a two-year deal with a large annual value, maybe could get it done. Correa would re-enter free agency at age 30. With the market shifting, and players that age seeing significant pay days, Correa could still snag a large contract. For the Sox, it could fill a temporary hole as they await top shortstop prospect Marcelo Mayer. It would also make Boston arguably the best 1-2 punch up the middle in all of baseball.

Story shifting to shortstop seems like the most likely option, but that option comes with uncertainties.

RED SOX 2023: SHORTSTOP

Primary 2022 starter: Xander Bogaerts.

Projected 2023 starter: Trevor Story.

Major league depth: Christian Arroyo, Kiké Hernández.

Prospects to watch: Marcelo Mayer, Ceddanne Rafaela.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.