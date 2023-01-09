From modest beginnings to Modest Mouse: Quincy festival takes a big leap for year two

After a modest start as a one-day festival in 2022, the In Between Days Festival in Quincy will be returning in 2023 with a second day and a blockbuster indie rock lineup.

Modest Mouse and Lord Huron have been announced as headliners, with Metric and Sunny Day Real Estate also among the 23 performers on tap. What was a one-day festival will expand to two days and two stages at Veterans Memorial Stadium Aug. 19-20.

The announcement of Modest Mouse’s appearance comes just days after the band’s drummer, Jeremiah Green, passed away from cancer. “Modest Mouse’s management has indicated to us that the band is committed to performing at In Between Days,” festival organizers said in a statement. “Out of respect for the band, any other messages or statements regarding personnel or specifics will come from the band itself at a later date. In Between Days has made a donation to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Jeremiah Green.”