This week’s TV: Golden Globe apathy, ‘The Last of Us’ arrives, and all about ‘Velma’

I’ve always had a thing about the Golden Globe Awards — a negative thing. Somehow, for many years, this small group of fewer than 100 international journalists found itself behind a juggernaut TV awards show — or, really, a juggernaut promotional vehicle for the studios that was pretending to be a valid awards show. The group, the nonprofit Hollywood Foreign Press Association, was famous for exchanging votes for favors and gifts, nominating almost anyone willing to send them on a free vacation. And yet their awards for TV as well as movies were treated seriously. The best adjective I can come up with to describe the whole thing? Cockamamie.

Your TV GPS, Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert’s look at the week ahead in television, appears every Monday morning on BostonGlobe.com. Today’s column covers Jan. 9-15.

Advertisement

After getting busted in an L.A. Times expose in 2021 for a number of ethical lapses, and criticized for the lack of diversity among its members, NBC chose to cancel the telecast. Tom Cruise returned his statuettes! But the network, along with the streamer Peacock, is bringing back the show on Tuesday night, since the HFPA has announced that it has brought in more voters and some diversity. The organization also now has a universal gift ban.

I’m all for second chances. But the Globes have been such a pointless exercise all along, I’d rather just see it disappear. Alas, it’s probably just too valuable to Hollywood as a way to get attention for their movies and shows, and as a way to highlight Oscar hopefuls. While some actors, producers, writers, and directors will surely decide to stay home this year, I imagine the studios are leaning on them all to attend. So far this list of presenters isn’t nearly as starry as usual: Ana De Armas, Ana Gasteyer, Billy Porter, Colman Domingo, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Natasha Lyonne, Nicole Byer, Niecy Nash-Betts, Quentin Tarantino, and Tracy Morgan. Jerrod Carmichael will be hosting.

Advertisement

Tuesday night, what else is on Tuesday night? If you have streaming, almost anything you want is on. If you’re locked into the networks, find a procedural (the “FBI” shows on CBS?) or reruns of “The Office” and consider yourself entertained.

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. Life in a pandemic? The theme hits close to home, which may push viewers toward or away from HBO’s new big show, an adaptation of the popular video game “The Last of Us.” From “Chernobyl” creator Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann of the studio (Naughty Dog) that created the game, the nine-episode first season has reportedly been made for Very Big Bucks ($100 million). It’s set 20 years after human civilization has largely been wiped out by a fungus, and the country has become a militaristic nightmare. Lead character Joel (Pedro Pascal) and an orphaned teen Ellie (Bella Ramsey) escape from a quarantined zone for an important journey across the country. As in fellow dystopian series “The Handmaid’s Tale,” the action starts in Boston. What’s up with that?! The cast of the show, which premieres Sunday at 9 p.m., also includes Gabriel Luna, Anna Torv, Nick Offerman, Nico Parker, Murray Bartlett, and Melanie Lynskey. Here’s the trailer.

In HBO Max's "Velma," the title character is voiced by Mindy Kaling. HBO Max

2. Most of us, at some point in our lives, have asked ourselves big, important questions such as, “Who is Velma, really and truly, and what is her origin story?” Yes, I’m referring to Velma Dinkley, she of the turtleneck sweaters, knee socks, and black square glasses who helps solve mysteries with her pals in the “Scooby-Doo” franchise. The new animated comedy “Velma,” which premieres Thursday on HBO Max, attempts to answer the question, with a voice cast led by Mindy Kaling as Velma, Constance Wu as Daphne, Glenn Howerton as Fred, and Sam Richardson as Shaggy. Guest voices will include Jane Lynch, Stephen Root, Wanda Sykes, Yvonne Orji, Cherry Jones, Melissa Fumero, Ken Leung, and “Weird Al” Yankovic. The trailer promises lots of self-aware humor.

Advertisement

3. The audacious first season of Amazon’s “Hunters,” released in 2020, is about a group of Nazi hunters in 1977 New York who go after war criminals hiding in the United States who are conspiring to build a Fourth Reich. It isn’t for everyone; it has a comic book quality, with some flashy action sequences, even while it’s bound up with the darkness of the Holocaust and the complexities of vigilante violence. On Friday, “Hunters” is returning for a second and final eight-episode season, with the remaining hunters going after the man creator David Weil calls “perhaps the most villainous character in history.” Yup, Hitler. The cast of season two, as seen in the preview, includes Al Pacino, Logan Lerman, Carol Kane, Jerrika Hinton, and new cast member Jennifer Jason Leigh.

Advertisement

4. On Sunday, Forest Whitaker’s “Godfather of Harlem” returns for a third season. Whitaker is Bumpy Johnson, a real-life gangster in the 1960s, and this season Jason Alan Carvel (from “NCIS: New Orleans”) takes over the role of Malcolm X from Nigel Thatch. With the premiere, Epix — both the linear TV network and the streaming service — is officially changing its name to MGM+. Good luck, MGM+, not to be confused with the other members of the Plus family, including Paramount+, Disney+, Apple TV+, AMC+, Discovery+, or ESPN+.

Bryan Cranston in Showtime's "Your Honor." Andrew Cooper/Andrew Cooper/SHOWTIME

CHANNEL SURFING

“Your Honor” The second and final season of Bryan Cranston’s drama. Showtime, Sunday, 9 p.m.

“Koala Man” An animated superhero comedy. Hulu, Monday

“The Traitors” Alan Cumming hosts the reality contest. Peacock, Thursday

RECENTLY REVIEWED

“The Capture” Season two of the crime thriller about deep-fakery is worthwhile. Peacock

“Paul T. Goldman” A fascinating and sly series about the making of a true-crime series. Peacock

“Emily in Paris” The prettiest hate-watch on TV. Netflix

“Slow Horses” The second season is driven by Gary Oldman’s masterful performance. Apple TV+

“The Sex Lives of College Girls” Season two coasts on the characters’ appeal. HBO Max

“Fleishman Is in Trouble” A strong adaptation by Taffy Brodesser-Akner of her novel. Hulu





































Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.