Cofounder of Amplify Latinx steps in to become business group’s new CEO

Amplify Latinx has come a long way from those quarterly cafecitos, or “little coffees.” There’s no way cofounders Eneida Román and Betty Francisco could have known in 2012 that their project would blossom into a nonprofit that’s poised to help Latino and Latina professionals and small-business owners across the state. But that’s exactly what Amplify Latinx is planning for 2023, to branch out beyond Greater Boston and double the organization’s workforce to 10 people in the process.

Another unexpected twist: After a decade of volunteering as cofounder and board member, Román will be running the organization as its chief executive. Román put her law practice on hold, after several board members approached her and suggested she become the new boss. Román on Monday took over for former executive director, Rosario Ubiera-Minaya, who left several months ago to lead Raw Art Works in Lynn, closer to her North Shore home. (Monica Hinojos-Capes, Amplify Latinx’s head of initiatives, served as interim executive director after Ubiera-Minaya left.)

Brenda Sanchez, Amplify Latinx’s board chair, describes Román as a strong, collaborative leader who has proven herself since the early days when the group consisted of about 10 people, all the way through to its current incarnation, with a network of more than 6,000. “The person we were looking for was sitting in the room,” Sanchez said. “She has an entrepreneurial mindset that’s really focused on solving problems, launching initiatives that are going to solve those problems.”

Among those initiatives: providing more support to small businesses statewide — including in Gateway Cities starting with Lawrence and Springfield — and ramping up advocacy efforts for entrepreneur-friendly policies at the State House. Long term, the group also wants to develop a model that can be replicated in other states.

Román said she initially declined the suggestion that she take over as chief executive. “I’ve always seen myself as a fund-raiser [not] an employee,” she said.

But her supporters were insistent, and she was already putting in time behind the scenes. She said she knew what needed to be done, and how to take the group to the next level. She expects to reach a $2.5 million budget this year, compared to $1 million last year.

“It’s pretty amazing that people hear about our work and they want to support us,” Román said. “Imagine how much more we could do if we continue fund-raising and how much more of an impact we can have, and hopefully take this nationwide.”

Back to a hospital c-suite for Markell

Retirement didn’t last long for Peter Markell.

After working for the largest hospital group in Massachusetts for 22 years, mostly as its chief financial officer, Markell wrapped up his career in 2021 at what was then-called Mass General Brigham.

Now, Markell is coming out of retirement, to work with a former colleague running Lifespan, the largest hospital network in Rhode Island. Like many hospital operators, Lifespan has contended with financial losses as it confronts compensation costs to deal with staffing shortages. Lifespan is also looking to bounce back from the failed merger with rival network, Care New England, a deal that regulators in Rhode Island dashed last year.

Markell starts Jan. 30 as chief financial officer at Lifespan, working with new chief executive John Fernandez, the former president of Mass Eye and Ear. He said he plans to lean heavily on much of Lifespan’s existing leadership team as he and Fernandez work to get the operation back into the black.

“There are no silver bullets,” Markell said. “The biggest mistake you can make is to think you’ve got all the answers and you’re going to fix it yourself.”

Markell spent the past two years busy with consulting projects and board roles, as well as occasionally hitting the links.

“I tried to improve my golf game,” Markell added. “It didn’t budge much.”

Ayanna Lott-Pollard will lead Resilient Coders, a Cambridge-based nonprofit that teaches people of color software programming. Handout

From chief of staff to coder in chief

It’s almost as if Ayanna Lott-Pollard was destined to be running Resilient Coders, the Cambridge nonprofit tech training center.

Lott-Pollard first learned about the nonprofit in 2021, and jumped at the chance to apply for a chief of staff job with founder David Delmar Sentíes. In fact, the Resilient Coders was so aligned with Lott-Pollard’s beliefs and upbringing, she was willing to volunteer to help out even if she didn’t get the job.

Not to worry. Lott-Pollard easily won Delmar Sentíes over. After managing a fitness center for eight years in New Jersey for hospital group Virtua Health and then closing it down in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lott-Pollard was eager for a change.

Then Delmar Sentíes announced he was going to leave, and Lott-Pollard began organizing the search for his replacement. After months of interviews, she decided to throw her hat into the ring, and quickly landed the job leading the 10-person nonprofit, with a $3 million budget. She plans to stay in the Philadelphia area, where Resilient Coders has an outpost. (Delmar Sentíes, meanwhile, has written a book, “What We Build With Power,” about economic justice in the tech sector.)

Having grown up in a Black family in a working class neighborhood in West Philadelphia, Lott-Pollard said she can relate to the nonprofit’s mission. It provides software skills to disadvantaged young adults, through a training boot camp. Employers such as Amazon, Wistia, and DraftKings pay the bills, along with some foundation grants.

“The story arc of our students looks very similar to mine,” Lott-Pollard said. “Our primary purpose is to curtail or narrow the wealth gap . . . To be part of a mission that is a solution is a blessing.”

New boss for TD in Boston

Executives in Boston are going to be seeing a lot more of Sheryl McQuade.

The veteran banker has worked for most of her career in New England but outside of its biggest city — until her recent promotion. TD Bank just elevated her to become president of its entire New England metro region, a footprint that encompasses roughly 3,000 employees, 300 locations, and six states.

McQuade previously had been leading the northern New England region for Cherry Hills, N.J.-based TD. But now, she will oversee the southern New England operations as well, taking over for former president Steve Webb as TD consolidates the two regions. She essentially is leading the multistate franchise that was known as Banknorth before Toronto-Dominion Bank took over in 2004 (christening it TD Banknorth); a few years later, the Canadian bank combined the Banknorth franchise with Commerce Bank to create TD Bank.

McQuade said TD, the fourth largest bank in Massachusetts as measured by deposit market share, recently opened a branch in East Boston and will open one in Jamaica Plain within a few months. She lives in Newcastle, N.H., but now works out of TD’s Boston office on State Street two or three times a week. The rest of the time, she’ll be on the road visiting various cities in New England where TD operates.

A Western Mass. native, McQuade already knows these roads well. She’s had to travel through much of New England in various managerial capacities for TD, which she joined in 2019, and previous employers including Hartford-based United Bank, Berkshire Bank, and Bank of America.

“I’ve been a lifelong Massachusetts girl, but I’m really enjoying the opportunity to spend more time in Boston,” McQuade said. “Our growth story in Boston is really what I’m most excited about . . . We’re really looking at it as one of our strongest growth opportunities.”

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.