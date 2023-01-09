Duck Creek Technologies to be bought for $2.6 billion

Boston-based Duck Creek Technologies agreed to be acquired by Vista Equity Partners in an all-cash deal valued at $2.6 billion. The deal, which takes the insurance tech company private, represents a 46 percent premium to the closing price of Duck Creek’s stock on Jan. 6. As part of the deal, Duck Creek shareholders will receive $19 per share. Duck Creek specializes in software for the property and casualty insurance industry. It was founded in 2000 and went public in 2020 at $27 per share. “This transaction is a testament to the value of the Duck Creek platform, the success of our strategy, and the strength of our incredible team,” said Michael Jackowski, the chief executive of Duck Creek. The deal will help the firm continue to help property and casualty insurance providers move their systems to the cloud, he said. Duck Creek has about 1,900 employees globally, including 123 based in Boston. The company’s largest shareholders include private equity firm Apax Partners and consulting giant Accenture, which own 24 percent and 16 percent respectively. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter, pending stockholder approval and US antitrust clearance. Jeff Wilson, a managing director at Vista, said the firm has an “established track record of partnering with leading enterprise software businesses within the insurance industry and related verticals.” The Austin, Texas-based firm is a current investor in about a dozen other Massachusetts-based tech companies, including Drift, Jebbit, SmartBear, and Acquia. — ANISSA GARDIZY

BANKING

Rockland Trust gets a new CEO

Chris Oddleifson has led a remarkable period of expansion at Rockland Trust, growing the bank from a $2 billion South Shore institution to one with nearly $20 billion in assets and more than 120 branches in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Now Oddleifson is handing over the reins after two decades of leading Rockland and its holding company, Independent Bank Corp., to Jeffrey Tengel, a former top executive at People’s United Bank. Tengel will oversee a workforce of about 1,700 people, from a corporate office in Hanover. The transition takes effect on Feb. 6. After Tengel becomes chief executive, Oddleifson will remain with Rockland Trust in an advisory role until the end of the year. Tengel most recently served as a senior executive vice president at M&T Bank, and was president of People’s United Financial before M&T acquired that bank last spring. Tengel will also join the board of directors of Independent and Rockland Trust, while Oddleifson will continue on as a director until his term ends later this year. — JON CHESTO

PHARMACIES

CVS had a good year in 2022

CVS said its revenue for all of fiscal 2022 exceeded its guidance that topped out at $314 billion. Adjusted earnings per share for the year were close to the top end of its guidance of $8.55 to $8.65 a share, the company said Monday in a filing of preliminary results, in part because of buybacks that reduced its share count. The company also said it was on track to close its purchase of home-health and technology services provider Signify Health Inc. for about $8 billion during the first half of 2023. The acquisition is part of the company’s push further beyond its roots as a drugstore chain into primary care. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Meta Platforms signage outside the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, California, on Oct. 29, 2021. Nick Otto/Bloomberg

SOCIAL MEDIA

Meta board says slogan against Iranian leader is not a violent threat

Meta Platforms’s Oversight Board has overturned the decision to remove a Facebook post using the slogan “death to Khamenei,” to criticize Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, saying it did not violate a rule barring violent threats. The board, which is funded by Meta but operates independently, said in the context of the “broader social, political and linguistic situation” in Iran, “death to” should be understood as “down with,” according to a write-up of the decision. The slogan “marg bar Khamenei” is commonly used as a criticism of the political regime rather than a threat to the Ayatollah’s safety, the board determined. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

DINING

World-renowned restaurant to close

Noma, the Copenhagen restaurant considered one of the world’s finest, will permanently close its doors to regular service at the end of 2024. Rene Redzepi, chef-owner of Noma, said Monday that it wasn’t possible to make the math of fine dining work for his almost 100 employees and himself. “We have to rethink the industry,” he told the New York Times. In 2021, the restaurant lost money, even with government support, while selling $700 lunches. Now Redzepi will focus on Noma Projects, the lab and fermentation studio that has begun selling products like its sold-out smoked mushroom garum, a condiment made from mushrooms that have been cured with salt and the rice fungus koji and then cold-smoked. Redzepi and his team are expanding production of the facility. The closing of Noma is another bad omen for fine-dining restaurants, where dinners routinely cost $500 or more. At the end of 2022, the noted California chef David Kinch closed the doors of his three-Michelin-star restaurant Manresa in Los Gatos, Calif. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

WORKPLACE

Disney workers ordered back four days a week

Walt Disney Co. is asking its workers to return to the company’s offices four days a week starting on March 1, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg. “Employees currently working in a hybrid fashion will be asked to spend four days a week on-site, targeting Monday through Thursday as in-person workdays,” Bob Iger, who returned as chief executive of Disney in November, said in the memo. Iger, who ran the Burbank, Calif.-based entertainment giant from 2005 to 2020, said in his first meeting with employees after returning last year that he was planning to spend a lot of time in the office and joked that he hoped he wouldn’t be lonely. He also suggested workers could adjust their hours to avoid traffic when they come back. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Former McDonald’s chief executive Stephen Easterbrook. Joshua Lott/Bloomberg

FAST FOOD

SEC charges former McDonald’s CEO with misleading investors

Former McDonald’s chief executive Stephen Easterbrook has been charged by federal regulators with making false and misleading statements to investors about the circumstances of his firing by the burger giant in November 2019. Easterbrook was ousted for engaging in an inappropriate personal relationship with a McDonald’s employee in violation of company policy, the Securities and Exchange Commission said in its order Monday, but the separation agreement with McDonald’s concluded that his termination was without cause, which allowed him to keep substantial equity compensation that otherwise would have been forfeited. McDonald’s found through an internal investigation that Easterbrook had engaged in other undisclosed, improper relationships with additional McDonald’s employees in July 2020. The company wound up suing Easterbrook in August of that year, claiming he covered up relationships with employees and destroyed evidence. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

INTERNATIONAL

Crackdown on Chinese tech companies about to end

The page has finally turned for Chinese tech stocks, as the end of a years-long regulatory crackdown revives demand for an industry once dubbed “uninvestable.” The Hang Seng Tech Index jumped 3.2 percent Monday, led by Alibaba, after a top central bank official said the clampdown on the Internet sector was drawing to a close. The broader market also advanced, with a gauge of Chinese equities listed in Hong Kong rising 2 percent. — BLOOMBERG NEWS