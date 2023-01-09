Egg price relief coming as US demand softens

Relief from skyrocketing egg prices is coming even as consumers in some parts of the country still see shortages as a lingering effect of an historic avian flu outbreak.

Midwest large eggs, the commodity’s benchmark price, fell to $4.63 a dozen on Friday, according to commodity researcher Urner Barry. That’s down from a record high of $5.46 a dozen in December.

“The rally is definitely over — at least for the time being,” said Karyn Rispoli, an egg market reporter at Urner Barry. “While some suppliers continue to note pretty strong retail demand, orders for many have started to slow.”