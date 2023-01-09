fb-pixel Skip to main content

Is your electricity bill getting more expensive? We want to hear from you.

By Hannah Nguyen Globe Correspondent,Updated January 9, 2023, 39 minutes ago
A thermostat in the Abington home of Linda and Jeff Grossman on Oct. 26, 2022.Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Massachusetts residents are seeing electricity bills soar amid the war in Ukraine and inflation.

National Grid, one of the state’s two major utilities, said in September that the monthly bill of a typical residential electric consumer will increase from $179 last winter to $293 this winter — an increase of 64 percent.

The Globe wants to talk to residents who have been impacted by the hike in utility prices. Are you cutting back on other spending? Have you applied for energy assistance programs this year?

Let us know in the survey below. You may be contacted by a reporter for a story.

Advertisement

Hannah Nguyen can be reached at hannah.nguyen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @hannahcnguyen.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video