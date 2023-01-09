Is your electricity bill getting more expensive? We want to hear from you.

Massachusetts residents are seeing electricity bills soar amid the war in Ukraine and inflation.

National Grid, one of the state’s two major utilities, said in September that the monthly bill of a typical residential electric consumer will increase from $179 last winter to $293 this winter — an increase of 64 percent.

The Globe wants to talk to residents who have been impacted by the hike in utility prices. Are you cutting back on other spending? Have you applied for energy assistance programs this year?