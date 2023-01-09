ACLU tells Warwick that meeting room policy violates First Amendment

Warwick recently opened city offices in the Sawtooth mill building in Apponaug and set a policy for reserving the Sawtooth Annex Community Room. Part of that policy states: “The office of the mayor reserves the right to determine use of the rooms, to assess fees for use of the rooms, and to cancel or reschedule all arrangements, at its discretion, with or without cause or reason, and without liability.”

WARWICK, R.I. — The American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island is warning the City of Warwick and the Warwick Public Library that their meeting room use policies violate “basic First Amendment freedoms.”

In a Jan. 5 letter, the ACLU called for Warwick Mayor Frank J. Picozzi to delete that section of the policy as soon as possible.

“Giving a governmental entity this type of open-ended, completely unbridled discretion to determine whether a group will be able to make use of the room for meetings, and the cost that can be imposed for use of the space, is a violation of long-standing and fundamental First Amendment principles that have been established for decades,” the ACLU said. “The city simply cannot give itself the authority to control a public forum in this arbitrary manner without infringing on basic free speech rights.”

On Monday, Picozzi’s press secretary, Elizabeth Tufts, said, “The city’s policy mirrors the library’s policy, which has been in effect for many years, and to the best of our knowledge there has never been any complaints. We have taken the ACLU’s letter under advisement and sent it to our solicitor for review.”

ACLU executive director Steven Brown also sent a letter to the chairwoman of the Warwick Public Library’s Board of Trustee, Stephanie K. Carter, encouraging the library to change its meeting room policy, too.

“By allowing the library board of trustees to deny groups access to library meeting rooms at its complete discretion and ‘without cause or reason,’ the current policy is a clear violation of basic First Amendment freedoms and, we believe, contrary to the intellectual freedom principles of the American Library Association,” Brown wrote. “We trust you agree and will take prompt action to address this issue.”

On Monday, Carter said she has been on the library board since 2009 and is not aware of that section of the policy ever being used to prevent a meeting from taking place at the library. “It hasn’t been an issue,” she said. “But it’s always good to review our policies and make sure we are doing what’s right.”

The board plans to address the matter when it meets next week, she said.

Carter said Warwick has not seen the kind of controversy that arose in Cranston in September, when the local chapter of the Independent Women’s Network, a national right-wing organization, hosted a “gender ideology in schools” panel discussion at the William Hall Library. About 300 people showed up to protest at the library in Cranston’s Edgewood neighborhood.

In its letter, the ACLU said it learned about the Warwick meeting room policies from Robert Cushman, a former member of the Warwick City Council and School Committee who now acts as a budget watchdog.

“While Mr. Cushman is not aware of this policy exception being invoked to this point to deny or burden any organization’s use of the space, he is right to be concerned about its presence and potential implementation in the future in ways that infringe on First Amendment freedoms,” Brown wrote.

In an interview, Brown said the ACLU sent letters to the city and the library to avoid problems in the future.

“In the past few months we have seen disputes arise in the state over this very issue, and that is why it would make sense for the city to get ahead of the curve and address the problem sooner rather than later,” he said. “To the extent this policy remains in effect, it’s just inviting trouble.”

While the city and library policies both state they can limit use of community meeting rooms “without liability,” Brown wrote, “I can assure you that denying a group access to this facility ‘without cause or reason’ will, notwithstanding the policy’s statement to the contrary, indeed incur liability on the city.”

In an interview, Cushman, administrator of a Facebook group called “The Taxpayers’ Spin,” has organized community meetings at the library to talk about budgetary issues, and the Warwick Taxpayer Association has had similar meetings. He said he was interested when he noticed that Warwick was making the room at the Sawtooth building available for community meetings.

But then he read the meeting room policy. “Immediately that paragraph struck me as something so open ended — it just opens up someone in government to have unfettered power to deny use of the room,” he said. “No one should have that kind of power. You have to treat groups equally.”

Cushman accused the city of taking the “lazy man’s approach” by simply copying the library’s meeting room policy. “Either no one realized you have had a problem because you didn’t read it,” he said, “or the city and the mayor’s office doesn’t really care about making sure everybody is treated equally in accessing public property.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.