Husband of Ana Walshe, missing Cohasset mother, due in court on charge of misleading police

Authorities have not disclosed what information they have developed against 47-year-old Brian Walshe since publicly launching their search for the 39-year-old mother of three last week.

Brian R. Walshe was arrested Sunday by Cohasset police on the single charge and has remained in police custody pending his arraignment in Quincy District Court Monday.

The intense search for Ana Walshe , last seen leaving her Cohasset home early New Year’s Day, shifts to the Quincy courthouse Monday where the husband of the missing mother of three faces a charge of misleading police.

Ana Walshe has not been heard from since she left her home around 4 a.m. on New Year’s Day to take a rideshare to Logan International Airport for a flight to Washington, D.C., where she works for a real estate company, family have told police. Investigators have not been able to confirm she took a rideshare, but have determined she did not board a flight from Logan, according to Cohasset police Chief William Quigley.

Cohasset and State Police on Friday and Saturday searched wooded areas near the Walshe home on Chief Justice Cushing Hwy. where the couple have been living with their three children. On Sunday, police spent the entire day inside the Walshe home, leaving around 7 p.m. A police cruiser remained stationed outside the home afterwards.

As darkness descended Sunday evening, an investigator carried a large plastic container from the house.

During the investigation, police developed probable cause to believe Brian Walshe, 47, “had committed the crime of misleading police investigators,” according to a statement Sunday from David Traub, a spokesman for the Norfolk district attorney’s office.

Traub said Cohasset and State Police detectives returned Sunday from Washington, D.C., where they had been working as part of the investigation. They had gone to Washington to seek “any possible evidence or information concerning Walshe’s potential whereabouts,” Traub said in a statement.

Ana Walshe’s family has a house in Washington. According to assessor records, Ana Walshe purchased the home in the city’s Chevy Chase neighborhood for $1.3 million in March 2022.

Brian R. Walshe. BOSTON OFFICE OF FBI

On Saturday, Cohasset police and State Police completed a two-day ground search of a wooded area near the Walshes’ home. They used divers to search a stream and a swimming pool during the day, according to State Police spokesman David Procopio.

A two-alarm fire that broke out Friday afternoon at a property formerly owned by Ana Walshe in Cohasset was not suspicious, officials have said. The fire at 725 Jerusalem Road originated in the area of damaged piping connected to a natural gas fireplace insert, according to Jake Wark, a spokesman for the state Department of Fire Services.

Ana Walshe bought the Jerusalem Road property for $800,000 in 2020 and sold it for $1.385 million in March 2022, according to officials and state records.

Brian Walshe remained in the Cohasset police station overnight and is scheduled to be arraigned in Quincy District Court Monday. Officials have not described the basis for charging Brian Walshe with a crime in connection with the search for his missing wife.

Brian Walshe is also awaiting sentencing in US District Court in Boston for running three separate artwork scams, one of which involved selling two fake Andy Warhol paintings to a Los Angeles art collector. Authorities have said they do not see a connection between the Warhol case and the disappearance of Ana Walshe.

Ana Walshe emigrated from Serbia in 2005 and married Brian Walshe in December 2015, according to a long-time friend and court records.

Carrie Westbrook, a longtime friend of Ana Walshe who lives outside Washington, D.C., told the Globe on Saturday that she and many of Walshe’s friends and colleagues are concerned.

“It’s so bizarre and I’m really really worried about her,” Westbrook said. “She is the type of person who is always really well put together and over-communicative about things.”

Members of the State Police Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) searched an area off Chief Justice Cushing Highway in Cohasset on Saturday. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Westbrook said Walshe was supposed to visit her the evening of Dec. 27 to see her new condo, but Walshe texted to say she had to work late and would be delayed. Westbrook waited more than two hours before Walshe texted to say her phone had died, she was unable to use GPS to get directions, and she had returned home.

“It was so unlike her, so weird. I said, ‘Are you OK? I’m just really worried about you,’ " Westbrook said, recounting the text exchange. “And she said, ‘I’m OK,’ and sent screenshots of her trying to call me and the phone not working.”

They agreed to reschedule the visit, Westbrook said. Walshe texted the following day to say she had gone to the store to get a new SIM card for her phone and it was working again, according to Westbrook.

They agreed to meet Jan. 5, but when Westbrook last texted Walshe on Jan. 3, the message never displayed as delivered, according to Westbrook.

Westbrook has called some of Walshe’s coworkers and mutual friends since she disappeared.

“We are all worried about her traveling back and forth.... I hope she’s not burned out and just tired,” Westbrook said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.





























John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @talanez.