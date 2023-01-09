Boston police seek to identify three people after credit cards used following vehicle break-in

The vehicle was broken into on Oct. 30 near 12 Gaston St. in Dorchester, Boston police said in a statement .

Boston police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three people sought in connection with credit card fraud incidents after a vehicle was broken into in late October, officials said Monday.

“Following the initial incident, stolen credit cards obtained by the suspects were used in several successful and unsuccessful online purchases,” police said.

Police released photos of three young male figures in hoodies walking through a doorway.

Anyone with information regarding the people in the images is asked to contact detectives at 617-343-4275. Those who wish to give a tip anonymously can call the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.