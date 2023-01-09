Boston woman, teen girl arrested following Quincy road rage stabbing

A Boston woman and teenage girl were arrested in connection with the alleged stabbing and assault of another woman following a road rage confrontation in Quincy on Saturday afternoon, according to State Police.
Mindy Alleyne, 22, allegedly stabbed the victim with a pair of scissors, State Police said in a statement. Alleyne’s passenger, a 16-year-old girl who was not identified due to her age, allegedly kicked the victim in the head, the statement said.
Authorities found the victim, 22, suffering stab wounds to her head and arm around 4:45 p.m. Saturday, according to the statement. Troopers found a pair of scissors at the scene that they believe was used in the assault, the statement said.
Alleyne and the teen allegedly fled the scene in a 2008 Hyundai Elantra and were later arrested in Boston at Alleyne’s home on Blake Street, the statement said.
The victim was taken to Carney Hospital in Dorchester with non-life-threatening injuries and later released, officials said.
Alleyne and the teen are expected to be arraigned this week in Quincy District Court, the statement said.
Alleyne was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (the scissors), mayhem, and disorderly conduct, the statement said, and was ordered held by a bail clerk in lieu of $5,040 cash bail. The 16-year-old, who was released to her mother, was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (a shod foot) and disorderly conduct, according to State Police.
