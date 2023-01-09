Boston woman, teen girl arrested following Quincy road rage stabbing

A Boston woman and teenage girl were arrested in connection with the alleged stabbing and assault of another woman following a road rage confrontation in Quincy on Saturday afternoon, according to State Police.

Mindy Alleyne, 22, allegedly stabbed the victim with a pair of scissors, State Police said in a statement. Alleyne’s passenger, a 16-year-old girl who was not identified due to her age, allegedly kicked the victim in the head, the statement said.

Authorities found the victim, 22, suffering stab wounds to her head and arm around 4:45 p.m. Saturday, according to the statement. Troopers found a pair of scissors at the scene that they believe was used in the assault, the statement said.