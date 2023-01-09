BPS families group pushes for masking requirements as Chelsea schools and UMass Boston reinstate mandates

BPS Families for COVID Safety (FamCOSa) released a statement Monday in response to Chelsea and UMass Boston’s Friday announcements, asking for Boston Public School administrators to also bring back a mask mandate for the safety of students.

The push for stricter COVID safety protocols from BPS Families for COVID Safety (FamCOSa) comes after the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention on Friday designated Suffolk County’s community risk level for COVID-19 as “high.” The CDC recommends individuals to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

A group of Boston Public School parents is calling for the school district to bring back a mask mandate as Chelsea Public Schools and UMass Boston reinstated masking requirements starting Monday.

Advertisement

“In contrast, Boston Public Schools is still “asking” and “expecting” students and staff to mask up, but their policy does not require this measure to protect the BPS community from COVID transmission in the schools,” wrote the group, which says it works to share resources and advocate for improvement to COVID safety measures with BPS.

Masks are optional for Boston Public Schools.

Anecdotal reports from parents, students, and staff found that many students and staff are not wearing masks despite the surge in COVID cases, according to FamCOSa’s statement.

A study from the New England Journal of Medicine documented that schools with required mask policies had fewer COVID cases compared to other school districts that were mask optional.

“We simply do not understand why UMass Boston and Chelsea Public Schools care more about their students, staff, and families than Boston Public Schools cares about theirs,” Suleika Soto, BPS parent and co-founder of FamCOSa, said in the statement. “It is past time for BPS and the City of Boston to take the health and safety of our school communities seriously and institute required universal masking during the current surge.”

Advertisement

Both Chelsea Public Schools and UMass Boston cited rising COVID positivity and hospitalization rates, as well as the rise of a new subvariant called XBB, in announcing the reinstated mask mandates.

Both administrations will require students and staff to wear masks in indoor settings at all times.

“We will continue to regularly monitor data and follow CDC recommendations in the event the risk level changes. The safety of our community is our highest priority,” Dr. Almi G. Abyerta, superintendent of Chelsea Public Schools, wrote in an announcement to the school district.

Ashley Soebroto can be reached at ashley.soebroto@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @ashsoebroto.